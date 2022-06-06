Robert Lewandowski could use clause in FIFA rulebook to secure dream Barcelona move: Reports

Robert Lewandowski is considering using "Webster's ruling" to leave Bayern Munich so he can force through his dream move to Barcelona this summer, according to reports.

The 33-year-old forward scored 50 times in 46 club appearances across the most recent campaign as helped guide the Bavarians to their tenth consecutive Bundesliga title.

However, the legendary striker has made no secret of the fact that he is keen to leave the Allianz Arena. He told reporters while on international duty with Poland (as per BBC Sport):

"One thing is certain today, my story with Bayern is over."

Lewandowski, who has just a year left on his current deal, added:

"After everything that has happened in recent months, I cannot imagine further good co-operation."

"I realise a transfer will be the best solution for both sides."

The German champions are determined to keep their talismanic striker. However, as reported in Bild (via SPORT), Lewandowski's representatives are exploring the possibility of activating a little-known clause called Article 17 in FIFA's rulebook to secure an exit.

Article 17, more commomly known as "Webster's ruling", states that:

"Any player who signed a contract with a club before the age of 28 can buy himself out of the contract three years after signing the deal. If he is 28 or older, the time limit is shortened to two years."

As such, the former Borussia Dortmund player could buy himself out of his contract with Bayern Munich for a sum of €24 million.The centre-forward’s agent, Pini Zahavi, is reportedly well aware of this rule and could decide to activate it in case Bayern do not agree to sell the Poland international.

Lewa has verbal agreement on a three year deal with Barça.

Robert Lewandowski wants to join Barcelona, no way for other clubs as of today. He knows it's still not easy to reach an agreement with Bayern - but he's only waiting for FCB.

Thomas Muller pleads with Robert Lewandowski to stay with him at Bayern Munich amid Barcelona rumours

Muller and Lewandowski once formed one of the deadliest duos in European football in recent years. They helped Bayern Munich win the 2020 Champions League title and scored countless goals between them.

Speaking to Kicker via Marca, Muller admitted that he doesn't want the Polish striker to leave Bayern this summer, as he stated:

"I want the one who has been my offensive partner [Lewandowski] for years to continue."

"We are in the summer break and it is a time in which we have experienced many things. I remember Franck Ribery's desire to go to Real Madrid."

Muller added:

"Any player who is still at Bayern on September 1 will want to play well, because playing badly is something that does not satisfy anyone, our relationship on the field is known.

"But, naturally, the business is such that this can change. In general, there is something key: the club is more important than us, the players."

