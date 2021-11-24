Roberto Mancini rejected the opportunity to become Manchester United manager - Reports

Manchester United had contacted Italy national team coach Roberto Mancini over the managerial job, according to German daily Bild. The former Manchester City boss, though, has already snubbed the opportunity to take the reins at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils put an end to their association with club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this week. The Manchester United hierarchy were left with no choice but to sack the Norwegian after the side's 4-1 defeat to Watford last weekend.

Michael Carrick has taken charge as Manchester United's caretaker manager and led the side to a 2-0 win over Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday. The Red Devils, on the other hand, are reportedly in the hunt for an interim manager to see them through the season.

Manchester United have been linked with a host of managers, including Zinedine Zidane, Mauricio Pochettino, Ernesto Valverde and Erik ten Hag, since sacking Solskjaer. It has emerged that Italy's national team manager Mancini was another one in consideration by the Red Devils.

According to Bild, Manchester United had been in touch with Mancini over the manager's role at Old Trafford. However, the former Manchester City manager has already turned down the opportunity.

Mancini is currently in charge of the Italian national team and led the side to the European Championship in the summer. The 56-year-old is now determined to help the side book their place in next year's World Cup.

While Manchester United are reported to have contacted Mancini, it is unclear if they wanted him to take charge as interim manager now or the permanent boss next summer. Regardless, the Italian tactician is no longer an option for the Old Trafford outfit.

Roberto Mancini not the only manager to snub Manchester United

Italy manager Roberto Mancini is reported to have turned down the chance to take the reins at Manchester United. However, he is not the only one to have snubbed the Old Trafford giants.

According to reports, former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane also turned down the opportunity to take charge as Manchester United's manager. The Frenchman has been without a club since leaving Los Blancos, but does not fancy the Red Devils job.

There have been suggestions that Zidane has set his eyes on the managerial job at PSG. He could be in line to take the reins at the Ligue 1 club should Mauricio Pochettino leave them.

Pochettino is reportedly a top candidate to take over as Manchester United's next manager.

