Roma sound out PSG over terminating 32-year-old star's contract - Reports

AS Roma have reportedly probed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) about the possibility of terminating Georginio Wijnaldum's contract.

Wijnaldum joined Roma on a season-long loan from PSG earlier this summer after failing to nail down a spot in his debut campaign at the Parc des Princes. He made his debut for the Giallorossi earlier in August, coming in for 12 minutes of their 1-0 win at Salernitana.

However, the former Liverpool man fractured his tibia during a training session just days after making his first appearance for Jose Mourinho's outfit. After missing the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he is expected to return to first-team action in late January, as per Corriere dello Sport.

Gini Wijnaldum @GWijnaldum 🏾 Back on the field with the squad Back on the field with the squad 🙌🏾💛❤️ https://t.co/uZ3vJY8ZEz

According to Il Tempo, Roma sporting director Rui Pinto recently approached PSG regarding the possibility of seeing Wijnaldum's current deal terminated. Due to the player's long-term leg injury, the Serie A outfit are not prepared to exercise their options to snap him up for €8 million at the end of the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

The 32-year-old, who helped the Parisians lift the 2021-22 Ligue 1 title, has a contract until June 2024 at the Parc des Princes. Roma are said to be interested in entering negotiations with Christophe Galtier's side to avail of a discount on their purchase option, as per the report.

Earlier in September, Wijnaldum expressed his gratitude to the Giallorossi faithful for their constant show of support after his untimely injury. Taking to Twitter, the Feyenoord youth product said:

"Roma fans, I really want to thank you for your support so far. It gives me power to come back quickly. I know it's really difficult for you guys because I just joined the club and you all had really big hopes that we would make it a really good season, but there is still time. I'm doing my best to come back as quickly as possible."

Gini Wijnaldum @GWijnaldum A quick update from me. The last weeks I was very emotional and sad, but I’ve learnt to accept the situation how it is and my recovery is going well. Thanks to everyone for all messages and support. It gives me power to come back as quick as possible. Hopefully see you soon. A quick update from me. The last weeks I was very emotional and sad, but I’ve learnt to accept the situation how it is and my recovery is going well. Thanks to everyone for all messages and support. It gives me power to come back as quick as possible. Hopefully see you soon. 💛❤️ https://t.co/0v8z8VPUtB

PSG eyeing surprise move for 29-year-old Manchester United midfielder: Reports

As per The Sun, PSG are long-term admirers of Fred and are hoping to add him to their ranks in the future. However, with Manchester United triggering a 12-month extension on the player's contract, the Parisians are set to face problems in finalizing a potential permanent deal.

Fred, 29, has been a crucial squad member for the Red Devils over the past four seasons. He has scored nine goals and contributed 13 assists in 174 appearances across all competitions for his club.

Earlier this summer, Christophe Galtier's side roped in four midfielders to complete a midfield overhaul. The club dished out a combined fee of around €100 million to sign Vitinha from Porto, Fabian Ruiz from Napoli, Renato Sanches from Lille, and Carlos Soler from Valencia.

