Roman Abramovich set to break silence on controversial Chelsea sale back in 2022: Reports

Former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is all set to open up on the Blues' controversial sale in a book set to be released this summer, according to the BBC. The Russian billionaire sold the club to the American consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital for a reported £2.5m in 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Abramovich remains sanctioned by the UK Government for his alleged links with President Vladimir Putin and the funds from the sale are in a frozen bank account. The Russian businessman is now ready to share his side of the story to the world.
The book, titled "Sanctioned: The Inside Story of the Sale of Chelsea FC" has been penned by Nick Purewal and contains a two-part interview with Abramovich. Apart from discussing the Blues' sale, it will also include the Russian's account of his takeover of the London giants in 2004, and will be released by Biteback Publishing.
The book sheds light on the sanctions, Abramovich's efforts in the previous peace process, and the case of his suspected poisoning in March 2022. The interview was conducted in Istanbul last year and at Abu Dhabi in January.
The book will also include other details from the speedy 95-day sale which was carried out by Raine Bank under the supervision of the UK government. Chelsea found tremendous success during Abramovich's reign, but are yet to win silverware since his departure.
Are Chelsea eyeing a Porto goalkeeper?
Chelsea are planning a move for Porto's Diogo Costa this summer, according to TEAMtalk. The Blues are expected to reinvest in their squad after a disappointing campaign so far.
The London giants are currently sixth in the Premier League table, although they have reached the semifinals of the UEFA Conference League. Changes are in order at the end of the season and one area that warrants extra attention in the goalkeeping position.
Robert Sanchez has been error prone this season, while Filip Jorgensen hasn't managed any better. Chelsea are eager for an upgrade on the duo and Costa has emerged as an option.
The Portuguese custodian has been in fine form for Porto this season, registering 18 clean sheets from 41 games. The Blues have had their eyes on the 25-year-old for a while but prising him away won't be easy.
The player is under contract until 2027 and reportedly has a €75m release clause in his deal. Costa is apparently wanted at Manchester United and Manchester City as well.