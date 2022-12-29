Romelu Lukaku hungry for revenge with Inter after being labelled as flop at 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku is on a revenge mission following his woeful 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with Belgium.

The 29-year-old was labeled a flop amid a poor showing at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, featuring twice and failing to score a goal after returning from injury.

Lukaku particularly unimpressed during Belgium's 0-0 draw with Croatia, missing three clear chances, ultimately leading to the Red Devils' early exit in the group stages.

Lukaku's miserable FIFA World Cup display against Croatia drew heavy criticism from fans, with many deeming the once prolific frontman over the hill.

However, Chelsea legend Didier Drogba came to the player's defense, saying (via the Mirror):

"We all (felt sorry for Lukaku) but we cannot put the blame on someone who has been injured the last two months. He comes on for 30 minutes and you want him to win the game. As a striker he should have been a bit more on his toes but it's very difficult to blame him for this."

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport reports that the on-loan Inter forward is eager to prove his doubters wrong and positively respond to his World Cup nightmare.

The Belgian joined the Nerazzurri on loan from Chelsea this past summer but has failed to make the same impact he had during his first spell at the San Siro.

He has made just five appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and providing an assist as he has dealt with a hamstring problem.

The former Manchester United striker is back to full fitness and could start for Simone Inzaghi's side in their Serie A clash with Sassuolo tonight (December 29).

Vincent Kompany tipped to take over Belgium after Lukaku and Co's FIFA World Cup disappointment

Kompany is impressing as Burnley boss.

Roberto Martinez resigned as Belgium national team coach in the immediate aftermath of the side's FIFA World Cup exit.

The Spaniard was in charge for six years, but the Red Devils' miserable campaign in Qatar led to his demise.

Hence, Belgium are on the lookout for a new manager to succeed Martinez.

Many names have been touted, including Manchester City icon Vincent Kompany, currently in charge of Burnley.

Manchester United great Jaap Stam has tipped Kompany for the role amid his fine work in charge of Anderlecht and now at Turf Moor.

He told Football Betting:

"Eventually, I can see Vincent Kompany becoming Belgium's manager because he's been doing well. He's gone into management the right way because you need to learn at different levels and work with different players to eventually manage the national team."

Kompany has propelled Burnley to the top of the EFL Championship after 24 games played.

He oversaw 41 wins, 30 draws, and 19 defeats in 90 games in charge of Anderlecht.

The former City captain knows several players in the Belgian squad, including Lukaku, having only retired from international football in 2019.

