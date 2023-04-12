Sadio Mane attacks Bayern Munich teammate after heated bust-up following defeat to Manchester City: Reports

Bayern Munich attacker Sadio Mane reportedly had a bust-up with teammate Leroy Sane following the Bavarians' 3-0 defeat against Manchester City on April 11.

As per BILD, the pair reportedly started arguing before Mane hit Sane on the lips. The Senegalese attack has left a mark on the German's face. Their teammates intervened to separate the duo and Sane was sent out of the dressing room to calm the situation down.

Bayern Munich refused to offer a statement or comment on the matter.

Thomas Tuchel's side, meanwhile, were handed a humbling by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League last eight.

Rodri, Bernardo Silva, and Erling Haaland got on the scoresheet for the Cityzens to secure a 3-0 win at the Etihad. They have one foot in the semi-finals as a result.

Sadio Mane came on as a substitute during the match while Leroy Sane started against his former club.

Sadio Mane reportedly had a bust-up with former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann

Sadio Mane also had a bust-up with former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann during the German's time in charge of the Bavarians (according to the Mirror).

Mane joined the Bundesliga giants from Liverpool at the start of the season. Since his move, he has scored 11 goals and has provided five assists in 32 matches for the German club.

Nagelsmann, meanwhile, was relieved of his duties with Thomas Tuchel replacing him. The German's sacking came as a surprise to many. Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn reacted to the club's decision, telling the media:

"When we signed Julian for FC Bayern in the summer of 2021, we were convinced we would work with him on a long-term basis – and that was the goal of all of us right up to the end. Julian shares our aspiration to play successful and attractive football."

He added:

"But now we have come to the conclusion that the quality in our squad – despite the Bundesliga title last year – has come to the fore less and less often. After the World Cup we have played less successfully and less attractively. The big fluctuations in performance have cast doubt on our goals for this season, but also our goals for the future. That is why we have acted now."

Since Tuchel's appointment, Bayern have been eliminated from the DFB Pokal and are also staring at elimination from the UEFA Champions League.

