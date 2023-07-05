Sadio Mane expected to leave Bayern Munich amid interest from Saudi Arabian clubs - Reports

Sadio Mane is reportedly expected to leave Bayern Munich this summer and he is garnering interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claims that Mane is expected to part from the Allianz Arena and Bayern are waiting for bids. The Senegalese winger has spent just a year with the Bavarians but now looks set to depart.

Sadio Mane is the latest household name to be eyed by Saud giants. Al-Ahli are namedropped by Plettenberg as one of the clubs taking an interest.

The 31-year-old joined Bayern Munich from Liverpool last summer for €32 million and was regarded as one of Europe's best attackers. He bagged 120 goals and 48 assists in 269 games at Anfield.

However, Mane has been unable to replicate that form with the Bundesliga champions. He managed 12 goals and six assists in a season plagued by a serious injury that ruled him out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

It appears that the Senegal international could be headed to the Middle East. He could be reunited with his former Liverpool teammate Roberto Firmino.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Al-Ahli are interested in pairing the Bayern Munich attacker with Firmino in their attack. The latter has joined Al-Malaki as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with the Merseysiders.

Sadio Mane on leaving Liverpool for Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane is a Liverpool hero.

Sadio Mane's exit from Liverpool last summer came as a massive blow to Jurgen Klopp's side. He was one of their standout performers during their recent era of success that saw them win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup.

The veteran winger explained that he wanted to leave Anfield to seek a new adventure. He said last year (via BBC Sport):

"For me, it was the right time. I spoke with the coach [Jurgen Klopp] one year ago and talked to him about my desire to leave. If you see my story, I came from a small town - my life was always a challenge, so I want to challenge myself all the time."

Mane's desire to try a new challenge saw him head to Germany with Bayern Munich. However, he didn't manage to produce the same scintillating displays that saw him applauded during his time at Anfield.

The Senegalese forward was also involved in a bust-up with teammate Leroy Sane in a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League in March. They repaired their relationship but his situation at the Allianz Arena has been an ominous one.

