Sadio Mane watched Community Shield clash between Liverpool and Manchester City for as long as possible before Bayern Munich Supercup clash - Reports 

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane reportedly watched his former Liverpool teammates take on Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday.

According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, the 30-year-old tried to watch as much as possible of the Reds' 3-1 victory over City before his new team took on RB Leipzig in the German Supercup.

The Bavarians secured their first trophy of the season thanks to an enthralling 5-3 victory, with Mane initiating his goal tally for his new club following his transfer from Liverpool earlier in the summer.

Mane spent six incredibly successful seasons at the Merseyside club, scoring 120 goals in 269 appearances while helping his side to every major trophy they competed for.

The Senegalese attacker has arrived at Bayern Munich in place of legendary forward Robert Lewandowski, who left the club to join Barcelona during the transfer window.

Mane will certainly have enjoyed what he saw from Jurgen Klopp's side against City, as goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and a debut goal from club-record signing Darwin Nunez gave the Reds an impressive victory to claim their first Community Shield since 2006.

Roy Keane comments on Liverpool's attempts to replace Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane

Replacing Mane will undoubtedly be an extremely difficult task for Klopp, but Nunez showed enough in his debut against City that the team's attack is still as deadly as ever.

When Keane was asked by ITV Sport if the process of replacing the Senegalese superstar was necessary, the former Manchester United captain proclaimed (as per The Liverpool Echo):

"Who’s that, Mane? That’s the name of the game, people move on, you’ve got strikers coming in, young striker, hungry, you seen it there—that’s the name of the game.

"The club’s recruitment, great start for the striker, gives them options, when you see these teams, the hunger and desire from both teams is fantastic."

Keane added:

"It’s been a good day for Liverpool. A new striker, good habits to get into winning, other teams might be sitting watching this thinking are these teams going to ease off?

"Not with Pep and Klopp in charge, the hunger and desire from both teams. Klopp got a big smile, looks refreshed, got a new contract—good luck stopping these teams."

