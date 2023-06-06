"Salary bid could reach €100m" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Saudi Arabian clubs are set to make blockbuster offer for Chelsea superstar 

Chelsea star N'Golo Kante will reportedly hold talks with Saudi Arabian officials, who have come to London to present an official offer to the midfielder. Al Ittihad and Al Nassr are leading the chase for Kante, who will become a free agent at the end of this month.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea still have their contract offer on the table, and the Frenchman is leaning towards signing it. However, he now also has a massive offer from the Middle East.

Journalist Matte Moretto has added that Al Ittihad are leading the race and are in advanced talks with the Frenchman. They have the 32-year-old on top of their transfer list, with Karim Benzema alongside him.

The midfielder was in talks with Chelsea for over a year, but was adamant on getting a three-year deal. However, the offer from the Blues was for two years because of his recent injury issues.

He played just nine matches this term, and was out injured for the majority of the season.

N'Golo Kante wants to stay at Chelsea and be part of the project

N'Golo Kante admitted during the recently concluded season that he wanted to be a part of the new project at Chelsea. He wanted to remain at the club and hinted that he could sign a new deal.

The Frenchman was talking to Sky Sports, when he said:

“For sure [I’d want to be part of the plans]. It’s an exciting project for the club. Unfortunately this season hasn’t been to Chelsea’s standards. But everyone wants to go in this way, the way of success and winning titles. I hope this club will again fight in this direction. Let’s see where I will be, but I hope that this is a change for the club, that is most important.”

When asked if he was feeling back at his best, he added:

"It was the purpose of the surgery, to come back strong. At the moment I feel good, hopefully it'll carry on like this. For the last few weeks I've been playing I've felt very good. I hope I will carry on for the rest of the season and hopefully the most difficult part is behind me, and I'm able to forget it – enjoying football again, enjoying wins again and enjoying hopefully more success."

However, Kante got injured soon after the interview and was ruled out of the remainder of the season.

