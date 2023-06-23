Sandro Tonali broke down in tears when told he had to leave Milan to join Newcastle, Serie A club needed funds from his transfer - Reports

Sandro Tonali reportedly broke down in tears when learning AC Milan were insisting on selling him to Newcastle United.

According to the Italian outlet la Repubblica, the 23-year-old wanted to stay at the San Siro and was saddened to hear he would be sold. He was reportedly looking to remain with Milan for the rest of his career. Despite this, the Serie A giants decided to cash in on the midfielder as they were in need of money.

Newcastle have sealed a deal for the Italian international who joins the Magpies in a €70 million plus add-ons deal, per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. He becomes the most expensive sale of an Italian player in history, joining on a six-year deal.

Tonali had been at AC Milan since 2020 when he joined the Rossoneri from fellow Serie A side Brescia. He has gone on to score seven goals and contribute 13 assists in 130 appearances across competitions. He won the Serie A title with Stefano Pioli's side in 2022.

However, his impressive performances for club and country have enticed Newcastle to lure him to St James' Park. This came even against his own wishes with the player desiring to stay in the Italian capital.

Tonali's teammates are reportedly also sharing the same sad feelings that the midfielder holds over the move. Tuttosport claims that the Milan dressing room were 'humanly sorry' but understood the move from a monetary aspect.

Newcastle's new signing Tonali turned down Inter Milan before joining AC Milan

The Italian snubbed Inter for AC Milan.

Newcastle have signed one of Italian football's most highly regarded midfielders.

However, Tonali could have been playing for AC Milan's rivals Inter Milan as the Nerazzurri set their sights on him in 2020. He admitted that his agent held talks with Inter but ultimately he wanted to join his childhood club (via GOAL):

"More or less everyone supports Milan where I'm from, including my father, who passed that passion onto me as a kid. I've wanted to wear this jersey for a while. I didn't speak much to Massimo Cellino [Brescia president], but he realised straight away what it meant to me. He said he'd let me make my choice and he kept his word."

Tonali went on to explain talks that were held with Inter but that as soon as Pioli's side came into the equation he wanted that move:

"My agent did most of the negotiating with Inter, so he quite rightly left me out of it so I wouldn't get distracted. As soon as I heard about Milan, and he knew that I supported them, we talked and I let him get to work."

He now leaves his childhood team after three years with the Rossoneri. He joins a Newcastle side that are emerging as a European powerhouse and will be playing UEFA Champions League football next season.

