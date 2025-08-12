Saudi Arabia ready to table bid bigger than their previous €300m Vinicius Jr offer in order to sign his Real Madrid teammate: Reports

As per Defensa Central, a Saudi Arabian club is preparing a €350 million offer for Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe. However, the Frenchman is considered nontransferable by the Spanish giants.
A Saudi Arabian club had made an offer worth €300 million for Vinicius Jr. However, it was rejected by both the club and the player. The Brazilian wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu despite speculation about his contract. His current deal expires in 2027, and there have been talks about an improved offer.
Amidst this, a Saudi Arabian club has shifted its attention to Vinicius' Real Madrid teammate Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman is not only one of the best footballers in the world right now but also a big commercial name. Hence, he will fit the profile that the Saudi Arabian clubs are looking for.
However, Los Blancos consider Mbappe nontransferable. Club president Fiorentino Perez not only considers him a key player for the team but also a big commercial and media asset. Moreover, the Frenchman isn't keen on leaving Real Madrid either.
Mbappe joined the Merengues as a free agent last summer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. He scored 44 goals and provided five assists in 59 games across competitions and won the LaLiga Pichichi Award for being the top goalscorer. He also helped them win the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
Former Real Madrid star on dynamic between Vincius Jr and Kylian Mbappe
Former Real Madrid defender Rafael Alkorta has shared his thoughts on how Kylian Mbappe's arrival has affected Vinicius Jr. He believes the Brazilian should play on the left wing instead of in a front two with Mbappe or as a centre-forward.
"Since they took him off the left wing, I haven't seen him well. Playing with Mbappe has cost him. They are young and ambitious, but the environment must advise them better. Now is not the time to demand as if I had had a great season."
"Last year, modifying the scheme for him and Mbappe to play didn't work at all. If you focus on performing at your best, the rest will come by itself. Madrid always rewards those who prove their worth on the pitch."
Alkorta also said that this is affecting Vinicius' contract talks with Real Madrid. The Brazilian has reportedly rejected the first renewal offer from the club but the talks are still ongoing.