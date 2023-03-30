Saudi Arabian club willing to offer staggering €30m-per-year contract to sign Lionel Messi's PSG teammate: Reports

Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal are reportedly preparing a €30 million per year offer for Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Sergio Ramos.

Ramos' contract at the Parc des Princes expires at the end of the season. L'Equipe reports that although his representatives have been in talks with the Parisians, his future is uncertain.

The Ligue 1 side are wary of further financial fair play sanctions from UEFA. They have already been hit with a €60 million fine, with most of it having been suspended since last year.

PSG would like to keep hold of both Ramos, 37, and Lionel Messi, whose contract is also set to expire in the summer. However, they want the duo to take a wage cut on their current contracts. The veteran defender sits on €791,600 and he is not entertaining the idea of a significant wage cut.

Al-Hilal have come into the equation and are looking to sign Ramos and Messi. They are willing to offer the former €30 million per year over two seasons, which is four times the amount he earns at PSG.

The Parisians will welcome Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar into their squad in the summer. The Slovakian will join as a free agent and could be viewed as Ramos' replacement.

Ramos has enjoyed a fruitful 2022-23 campaign after constant injury issues in his debut season at the Parc des Princes. He has made 36 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and providing one assist. He has helped Christophe Galtier's side keep 11 clean sheets.

Lionel Messi is leaning towards departing PSG at the end of the season

Lionel Messi could head to the Saudi Pro League.

Lionel Messi has been in stellar form for PSG this season, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists in 32 games across competitions. The legendary attacker seemed to be heading towards renewing his contract with the Parisians after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

However, negotiations over a new contract have stalled. The aforementioned source claims that Messi is leaning towards leaving the Parc des Princes. The 35-year-old is said to be the likeliest out of PSG's front three, alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, to depart. Galtier's side have agreed with UEFA to straighten up their finances over three years.

Al-Hilal are interested and would be prepared to pay Messi more than Cristiano Ronaldo's salary at rivals Al-Nassr. The Portuguese great sits on a reported €200 million a year. The Saudi giants have held talks with the player's father Jorge Messi.

