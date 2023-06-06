Saudi Arabian clubs aim to sign ‘untouchable’ Barcelona and Real Madrid stars after PIF takeover: Reports

Reports are flooding in that Saudi Arabian football clubs have their sights set on snagging 'untouchable' talent from Barcelona and Real Madrid ranks. This is a move designed to beef up their rosters with some of the very best players in football.

The Kingdom's sporting authorities, bolstered by the recent takeover by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), are orchestrating this mega-bid blitz. In the latest move, Karim Benzema, Real Madrid's stalwart, is stepping away from his 14-year stint at the Spanish capital to join the ranks of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad. A whopping £345 million two-year deal awaits the French striker at the Jeddah-based club.

According to Jose Luis Sanchez (via Daily Mail), the Saudi Arabian clubs are far from done, maintaining their crosshairs on the 'untouchable' mainstays of Barcelona and Real Madrid. The ensuing influx of capital from these clubs is expected to ensnare top-flight La Liga talent, propelling the Saudi Pro League to prominence.

Benzema's imminent move has echoes of Al Nassr's December coup, signing Cristiano Ronaldo after the superstar's ill-received departure from Manchester United. Meanwhile, Al-Hilal is laying the groundwork for a compelling contract offer to Argentine legend Lionel Messi, who is fresh off his Paris Saint-Germain tenure. The deal is projected to rake in a jaw-dropping £345 million per season.

In the blue corner, Barcelona's Sergio Busquets appears to be on a trajectory to join Al-Hilal, following his contractual obligations with the Spanish giants. Meanwhile, there's a twist in the tale for Luka Modric, who has reportedly declined the overtures from Saudi Arabia, opting instead to extend his tenure at Real Madrid.

The aggressive acquisition spree has been supercharged following the PIF's recent announcement of claiming ownership over Saudi Arabia's top four football clubs. The sovereign wealth fund now boasts a 75 percent stake in Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, and Al-Ahli.

Barcelona and Real Madrid prepare to lock horns for Benjamin Pavard amidst interest from other clubs

A cloud of uncertainty hovers over the right-back positions at both Real Madrid and Barcelona. On one hand, Madrid's Dani Carvajal's form has seen a slump this season, while on the other, Barca's coach Xavi Hernandez grapples with the absence of a natural right-back.

Given the apparent gaps on the flanks, it's hardly a shocker that the Spanish heavyweights have turned their attention to similar reinforcements. This has set the stage for an intriguing tussle for Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard, according to Florian Plettenberg (via Football Espana).

However, this isn't just a two-horse race. The French World Cup winner's potential availability has alerted other global powerhouses including Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Inter Milan.

Pavard, who is reportedly angling for an exit from the Bavarian behemoth this summer, has previously indicated a leaning towards donning the Blaugrana jersey.

Yet, with an anticipated price tag of a cool €30-40 million, the financial feasibility of such a move could prove a stumbling block for Camp Nou. This could see Real Madrid swooping in should they decide to refresh their right-back options come summer.

