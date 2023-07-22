Saudi Arabian sides considering stunning approach to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG - Reports

Saudi Arabian dealmakers are willing to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain for only one season and let him join Real Madrid next year, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Kylian Mbappe was widely expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer last summer. However, following a sudden turn of events, the French icon put pen to paper on a fresh two-year contract at the Parc des Princes, leaving Los Blancos red-faced.

Just as it was a year ago, Mbappe's future has come under the spotlight once again this summer. Things escalated after the superstar informed PSG in writing that he does not intend to trigger the option to extend his deal by another 12 months.

While Mbappe has expressed his desire to stay at the club for the 2023-24 season, that option does not appeal to Les Parisiens. The Ligue 1 giants have thus informed the forward that he should either leave the club for a fee this summer or extend his contract.

The latest update in the saga came on Friday (July 21) when PSG left Mbappe out of their squad to travel to Japan and South Korea for pre-season. The Parisians are convinced that the Frenchman intends to join Real Madrid for free next summer and have put him for sale.

Real Madrid remain interested in Mbappe but are wary of entering into talks with PSG after last year's fiasco. Hence, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner could be forced to sit on the bench for Luis Enrique's side in the upcoming season.

The Saudi Pro League, meanwhile, is keeping tabs on Mbappe's developing situation in Paris. According to the aforementioned source, Saudi clubs are prepared to sign the 24-year-old even if they get him for only one season and he joins Real Madrid next year.

The transfer is deemed unlikely as things stand as Mbappe does not want to move outside Europe. However, PSG, for their part, are willing to sell the forward to Saudi Arabia, as per the report. The Athletic has claimed that the Parisians have already received initial interest from an Arab club.

How much could Kylian Mbappe cost this summer?

PSG signed Kylian Mbappe on loan from AS Monaco in 2017 before making the move permanent for €180 million the following year. They are unlikely to be able to recoup that amount as the player is in the final year of his contract. However, Les Parisiens would still want more than €100 million, according to The Athletic.

To PSG's disadvantage, Madrid is the only realistic destination for Kylian Mbappe as things stand. Although there has been tentative interest from Saudi Arabia, the forward's desire to stay in Europe makes that option a non-starter. With little to no scope for a bidding war, it remains to be seen how much Madrid are willing to pay.

Kylian Mbappe's potential wages make him an unaffordable target for other clubs like Liverpool. PSG believe he would receive bonuses worth as much as €160 million if he joins Los Blancos for free next year. The Frenchman had also reportedly agreed a €26 million net yearly salary with the Spanish giants last year.