Saudi giants Al-Hilal agree €25m deal to sign Manchester City star: Reports 

Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal have reportedly reached an agreement with Manchester City for the signature of Joao Cancelo. As reported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Saudi Pro League holders have agreed on a deal around €25 million for the Portugal international.

Romano has also revealed that the Portugal international has been offered a deal worth €15 million net per season. However, the 30-year-old is yet to make up his mind on his future.

Cancelo's future at Manchester City has been uncertain for a long time now since he fell out with Pep Guardiola after the FIFA World Cup 2022. He has been away from the Etihad since January 2023, spending the second half of the 2022-23 season at Bayern Munich and the last season at Barcelona.

The versatile full-back joined Manchester City in the summer of 2019 from Juventus in a deal worth reported £27.4 million plus Danilo moving to the Old Lady. He played a key role behind the Cityzens' dominance in English and European football until his fallout with Guardiola.

Cancelo made 154 appearances during his time at the Etihad, scoring nine goals and providing 21 assists. He won a total of eight trophies during his time at the club including three successive Premier League titles.

The creative full-back endured a mixed season on loan at Barcelona last time out contributing with four goals and five assists in 42 games. The Catalan giants were also reportedly interested in a move to land Cancelo permanently but their financial situation has put them on the backfoot.

Manchester City manager hails star striker following his wonderful display against Ipswich Town

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola lavished praise on Erling Haaland following the Norwegian's exceptional showing against Ipswich Town. The Cityzens secured a 4-1 win against the newly promoted side at the Etihad as Haaland bagged his first hat-trick of the season.

While Haaland has now scored 10 hat-tricks during his stint at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has hailed the Norwegian for his exceptional intensity off the ball.

Hailing the 24-year-old's for his pressing, Guardiola said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

"I like it when he runs a lot. I like when he presses like an animal. It helps to score a goal. When you are connected defensively, you are connected offensively. His body language... imagine a central defender has the ball and he makes a sprint with his body and legs moving."

He added:

"It's scary. And helps us with the people in the middle to support him. And then we are more effective in our high pressing. We need him. This is not negotiable. If you don't score a goal, it's fine. But you need to do it."

Haaland has started the new season in a blistering fashion having scored four goals in three appearances so far. The Norway international has 94 goals and 14 assists to his name in 101 appearances for Manchester City till date.

