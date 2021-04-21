Saudi Price Mohammed bin Salman eyeing deal for Manchester United following European Super League collapse

Following the European Super League debacle, Manchester United's owners, the Glazers, are said to be ready to sell the club to the right buyer. According to the reports, Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman is eyeing a deal to buy Manchester United from the Glazers.

Manchester United were one of the 6 clubs from England who decided to pull out of the breakaway European league following heavy backlash from the media and fans alike.

Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward decided to resign from the club after realizing that joining the ESL was 'one of the biggest mistakes of his professional career'.

Club statement. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 20, 2021

Manchester United owners looking to cash in

The Glazers have not been the most popular owners in English football, with Manchester United fans unhappy with the way the club is being run. Their reputation took another hit after United expressed their intention to join the European Super League on Sunday.

Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been interested in buying Manchester United for an extended period. Bin Salman also came close to purchasing Newcastle United last season. However, the deal fell through at the eleventh hour.

According to the recent reports from Forbes, Manchester United is the fourth-most valuable club side in the world, valued at £3.04 billion. This means that any owner willing to purchase the most successful team in England will have to pay upwards of £4 billion to acquire the club.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is preparing another bid for Manchester United.https://t.co/xFEpsVWLUk — SPORTbible (@sportbible) October 27, 2019

The Glazers have been the owners of Manchester United since 2005 and fans haven't been happy with the direction in which the club has gone in following the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

United fans have been upset by the club's lack of ambition and investment in the team. With the Glazers looking to cash in on the Old Trafford outfit, Mohammed bin Salman could finalize a deal to buy the club.