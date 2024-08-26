Saudi Pro League side make move to sign Chelsea target Victor Osimhen as Napoli consider bid - Reports 

Al Ahli have reportedly launched a move to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli. The Saudi Pro League side see the striker as a key target for this summer to bolster their attack.

As per a report by Fabrizio Romano, Al Ahli have submitted a €65 million bid to sign Osimhen this summer. They are hoping that it will be enough to sign the Chelsea and Arsenal target.

Napoli are open to selling Osimhen this summer and have left the decision to the striker. However, the Nigerian is yet to agree on terms with the Middle East side and is not keen on a loan move.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Chelsea and Arsenal reportedly remain interested in signing Osimhen in the ongoing transfer window.

Chelsea were said to be wanting to sign Osimhen on loan this summer. But the striker's agent, Roberto Calenda, shot down all such rumors, posting on X (formerly Twitter) that he will not move on loan or be a part of any swap deal.

The agent wrote:

"I read about 'fantasy exchanges' with Victor… as if he was a package to be delivered quickly. This package is the top scorer of the third Scudetto in the history of Napoli. Respect and stop fake news!"

Reports in The Athletic earlier this summer suggested that Chelsea and Napoli were looking to agree on a player plus cash deal involving Osimhen and Lukaku.

Napoli wanted Victor Osimhen's release clause activated

Napoli were reportedly initially reluctant to let Victor Osimhen leave for anything less than his release clause of €120 million. They were hoping that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) or Chelsea would avtivate the clause.

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis spoke about the clause earlier this year and said:

"He has a release clause. I can confirm there's a release clause, very high one. Who knows who will leave? We will see. The money is the last problem for Napoli. We always made very good acquisitions as we did in the past. We will do [so] in the future. The problem is just sentimental problems. When you see a player leave, it's like a son. You are also happy if this son has a fantastic success everywhere else."

PSG were said to be looking at Victor Osimhen as a potential Kylian Mbappe replacement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback