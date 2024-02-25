Saudi Pro League sides eye three Premier League stars and Luka Modric this summer as spending spree continues - Reports

Saudi Pro League teams are reportedly prepared to splash the cash once again in the summer as they eye moves for three Premier League stars as well as Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric.

As reported by reputed journalist Rudi Galetti, Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne and Son Heung-min are among the targets for Saudi Arabia along with Modric. Galetti has also claimed that the players are set to be contacted by the Saudi Pro League clubs soon.

The Saudi Pro League has seen an influx of top players from all across the world in the last year and a half since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in December 2022. Several top players from the European leagues have followed the five-time Ballon d'Or to the Middle East, especially those looking for their final fat paycheques.

Luka Modric, now aged 38, remains an important player for Real Madrid despite his age, having already played almost 1500 minutes of football this season. The Croat has been among the best midfielders in Europe for more than a decade now and has won 24 trophies during his time at Real Madrid as well as the Ballon d'Or in 2018.

Meanwhile, Salah, De Bruyne and Son are all among the best players in the Premier League right now and have all entered their 30s. They remain key players for Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, respectively.

Salah has been on fire this season for Liverpool, having scored 19 goals and provided 10 assists in 28 games across competitions. De Bruyne has struggled with injuries but has scored twice and provided eight assists in just 508 minutes of first-team football.

Son Heung-min has found the back of the net 12 times and produced six assists in 23 appearances across competitions this season for Tottenham Hotspur.

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric makes decision on his future beyond the season

Real Madrid star Luka Modric is reportedly keen on remaining a player next season rather than hanging up his boots and join Carlo Ancelotti's coaching staff. As reported by The Athletic, Ancelotti offered the Croatia great a chance to join his coaching team if he decided to retire at the end of the season.

Modric has his current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu expiring in the summer and there has been plenty of speculation over his immediate future. The 38-year-old has been only a squad player for Los Blancos this season and he might not even be offered an extension as per reports.

As reported by Cadena SER journalist Javier Herraez, Modric is determined to keep playing for Real Madrid. He even claimed the midfielder wanted to represent Croatia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup when he will be 41.

The Croatia international joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur back in 2012 and has etched himself as a legend at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has made 516 appearances for Los Blancos till date, scoring 38 goals and providing 83 assists.