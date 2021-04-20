Sergio Aguero closing in on Barcelona move - Reports

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is reportedly close to joining Barcelona in the upcoming summer transfer window. Aguero's contract with the Premier League club expires after the ongoing season and he can join another team on a free deal.

As per reports in TyCSports.com, Barcelona and Aguero's representatives have been involved in negotiations for a potential move. The report also claims that Barcelona have offered a two-year contract to the Argentine, and a consensus will soon be reached.

Another report from Catalan publication La Porteira claims that the two parties have already reached an agreement and an announcement is imminent. It also states that Aguero is ready to take a paycut to join his friend and Argentina teammate Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

In what will be a 10-year stint with City once his contract expires, Aguero has won four Premier Leagues, an FA Cup and five League Cups with the Manchester-based club.

The Argentine is all set to add another Premier League title to his cabinet as Manchester City are currently leading the league table by eight points with six matches left in the tournament. City have also reached the Carabao Cup final and will face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. They will play Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League semifinals, leaving Aguero with a chance to add three more trophies before his potential move to Barcelona.

Chelsea to rival Barcelona for Aguero's signing

Can Chelsea leave Barcelona behind in the race for Aguero's signature?

Reports in England claim that Chelsea are also interested in Aguero and will rival Barcelona for his signature. Thomas Tuchel is looking for an experienced striking option to partner Timo Werner. With ample Premier League experience under his belt, Sergio Aguero seems to be the perfect fit.

The duo of Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham are also expected to move on from Chelsea in the summer, leaving the door open for the Blues to try and steal Aguero from under Barcelona's nose.

Whether the London-based club can overtake Barcelona in the race to sign Aguero remains to be seen. Rumors have linked the likes of PSG, Inter Milan and Manchester United with Aguero as well.