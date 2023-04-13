Sergio Ramos feels betrayed by PSG superstar whom he considered a friend: Reports

Sergio Ramos has found his resurgence with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) under threat, as the club's pursuit of a Kylian Mbappe contract renewal appears to be taking precedence.

Ramos has been remarkable this season, leading him to believe a contract extension with PSG would be forthcoming. However, that seems to be hanging in the balance, as Mbappe's demands take center stage.

According to El Nacional, Mbappe's insistence on a squad overhaul has reportedly put Ramos' future in jeopardy. The young Frenchman reportedly intends to oust several veteran players, including Ramos, in favor of injecting fresh talent.

Mbappe's concerns stem from PSG's underperformance in critical Champions League matches. In those matches, the team's ageing stars have struggled to match the physical intensity of elite clubs.

However, his decision to push players like Ramos out of the club have left the Spanish defender feeling betrayed, according to El Nacional.

Compounding the issue, Mbappe's dissatisfaction extends to the contributions of several players who are yet to prove themselves as world-class talents. He believes that only with a squad of proven superstars can the Parisians compete for the elusive Champions League trophy.

Ramos, left reeling by Mbappe's purported betrayal, remains optimistic that Nasser Al-Khelaifi will recognize his efforts and offer an extension. However, should negotiations falter, the Spanish defender may consider retiring or exploring opportunities in more exotic leagues.

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia, a Middle Eastern league or the burgeoning American soccer scene may not be out of the question.

Rumors abound that Major League Soccer clubs Los Angeles Galaxy and David Beckham's Inter Miami have extended offers to Ramos. This provides the embattled star with potential lifelines in the twilight of his illustrious career.

PSG look to secure Sergio Ramos' replacement

FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

In a bold bid to secure the heir apparent to Sergio Ramos' throne, Paris Saint-Germain are setting their sights on Real Madrid's Rafa Marin, as reported by El Nacional. The Parisian giants believe the 20-year-old could emulate Ramos' legendary status and anchor their defense for years to come.

A gem from Los Blancos' esteemed academy, Marin boasts an impressive 58 appearances for Real Madrid Castilla this season. This notably marks him as one of the brightest talents to emerge from the storied institution.

With Sergio Ramos' contract in its twilight at PSG, the Spanish titan's future hangs in the balance, as the club remains tight-lipped about any potential extension. The iconic center-back arrived in the French capital in 2021, having etched his name in Real Madrid's history books.

Under Christophe Galtier's guidance, Sergio Ramos has donned the Parisians' jersey 37 times across competitions. He has contributed to a dozen clean sheets and lent his unrivalled experience to the squad.

