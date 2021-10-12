Sergio Ramos set to make PSG debut, return date revealed - Reports

Spanish centre-back Sergio Ramos is set to make his much-anticipated Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) debut against Angers on Friday, 15th of October 2021. The news has been reported by French outlet Le Parisien (via Get French Football News).

PSG signed Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid on a free transfer earlier this summer. However, the 35-year-old defender is yet to make his debut for his new side after sustaining a calf injury earlier this year.

Sergio Ramos has gradually returned to full fitness and training now, ahead of PSG's home game against Angers. As such, he is in line to make his debut for the Parisian giants.

PSG will be without the likes of Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Marquinhos and the rest of their South American contingent due to a tight international calendar. With such a depleted squad, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino could play the likes of Sergio Ramos and Juan Bernat.

Despite his much-awaited debut finally approaching, it is unclear how fit Sergio Ramos will be in the match against Angers. The 35-year-old centre-back's last outing was when Real Madrid played Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final in May earlier this year.

Notably, out of all the superstars PSG signed this summer, including Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Gini Wijnaldum, only Sergio Ramos is yet to feature for the Ligue 1 outfit.

Sergio Ramos' leadership could benefit PSG in the long run

PSG signed Sergio Ramos on a free transfer as a replacement for Thiago Silva, who left Paris to join Chelsea a year ago. Since Silva's departure, PSG have lacked a leader at the heart of their defense, a void which could be filled by Sergio Ramos this season.

Ramos has been one of the most influential captains in recent history, guiding Real Madrid to three Champions League titles from 2016 to 2018.

PSG will need a watch-winning leader in their squad after the Parisian giants missed out on the Ligue 1 title last season, finishing just one point behind champions Lille.

Upon his arrival, Sergio Ramos expressed his happiness at joining PSG and was proud to be part of an ambitious project. Ramos said:

Also Read

"I am very proud to be a part of this ambitious project, to be a part of this squad with so many great players. Paris Saint-Germain is a club that has already proven itself at the highest level. I want to continue to grow and improve at Paris and help the team to win as many trophies as possible."

It will be interesting to see how he performs for the Ligue 1 giants as a potential debut awaits. There has yet to be any clarity on whether Sergio Ramos will be named in the starting line-up for PSG on Friday though.

Edited by Nived Zenith

LIVE POLL Q. Can Ramos rekindle his best form at PSG? Yes No 0 votes so far