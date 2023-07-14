Serie A club not budging on €40m price tag for 23-year-old Liverpool target - Reports

Torino are reportedly staying firm on their €40 million price tag for Liverpool transfer target Perr Schuurs.

According to Tuttosport, via Football Italia (h/t Liverpool Echo), Crystal Palace recently made a €35 million bid for the 23-year-old. They also added that the Reds' latest bid for the centre-back was just over €30 million.

However, the Turin-based club don't plan on selling Schuurs below the aforementioned price tag. Liverpool currently have Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez as their first-team centre-back options.

Matip (31) and Van Dijk (32), however, are in their 30s while Gomez's injury problems are well-documented. The Englishman also, at times, acts as a cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right-hand side of defence.

Hence, a new centre-back could be on Jurgen Klopp's radar. Nathaniel Phillips is widely considered the club's fifth-choice centre-back option but he has been linked with a summer exit.

Schuurs, meanwhile, joined Torino from Ajax last summer and still has three years left on his deal at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino with an option for another year. He is a right-footed centre-back who boasts an impressive 1.91-meter frame and is adept at playing the ball out from the back.

What Liverpool target Perr Schuurs said about surprise Torino move

Perr Schuurs enjoyed a productive four and a half years at Ajax, where he represented their senior team 97 times across competitions.

The Netherlands international earned a reputation as one of the most exciting defenders in his age bracket. At the end of the 2021-22 season, he made a €9.40 million switch to Torino.

According to MilanNews.it (h/t ACMilaninfo.com), Schuurs was offered to AC Milan in January last year, with I Rossoneri scouting him on several occasions. A move, however, did not materialize and he headed to Turin to act as Juventus-bound Gleison Bremer's replacement.

Addressing his choice to join Torino, who finished 10th in the 2021-22 season, Schuurs told TLN.ca in April:

"I chose Torino because the feeling was really good, it felt like I was welcomed in my first meeting. Torino is a nice club, also the fans, and the playing system. But first of all the coach, he can make a difference and help me improve a lot, for me, it was the reason. The coach, you know in Italy defenders become better players and for me, one of the most important things to improve is my defence skills."

Schuurs played 33 times under coach Ivan Juric last season, keeping 11 clean sheets across competitions.