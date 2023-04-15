Serie A club to go all out to sign Chelsea outcast this summer - Reports

Juventus have reportedly set their sights on signing goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Chelsea. The Senegal national is yet to agree on terms for a new contract with the Blues and is one of the players up for sale.

As per a report in Fichajes, Mendy is on Juventus' radar as they look to refresh their squad. They are looking for a replacement for Wojciech Szczęsny, who was signed from Arsenal in 2017 after an impressive loan at AS Roma.

The Chelsea goalkeeper is on the verge of leaving the club after failing to agree on a new deal. His current contract expires in 2025. The Blues are also looking to sign goalkeepers in the summer, as Mendy and Kepa are no longer at the standard they need.

Chelsea signed Mendy from Rennes under Frank Lampard in 2020 for a reported fee of €24 million. He was their #1 choice for two seasons but lost his place to Kepa earlier this season.

Louis Saha wants Chelsea star at Manchester United

Louis Saha has suggested that Manchester United should lure Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to Old Trafford. He believes the Senegalese could be a good replacement for David De Gea and told BoyleSports:

"Man United should take a punt on Edouard Mendy if De Gea leaves. De Gea is still right at the top level, but of course making mistakes like he did against Everton is never good. Over the years, De Gea has done tremendous performances to save the team and he deserves the time and credit for that."

"If De Gea doesn't sign a new contract then a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy would make perfect sense. He has been one of the best goalkeepers in the world the last few years and I'm not sure what happened."

However, De Gea has no plans to leave and is keen to continue at Old Trafford. He was quizzed about his future and was quoted by The Mirror saying:

"I don't have to show anything, I have shown already for many years my qualities. I know people love to talk, but I'm used to that. I'm just performing as well as I can, helping the team and trying my best all the time."

"Experience makes it easier to block out the noise. I live a lot of things, I get through many, many difficult moments. I don't care to be honest, I just focus on my games, on my training and on my team."

De Gea is in the final months of his contract and the club are yet to trigger the option of an extra year in his deal. Reports suggest the club are looking to bring in a new goalkeeper with Brentford's David Raya linked.

