Serie A club place €90 million transfer fee on player linked with Chelsea move - Reports

Serbian sensation Dusan Vlahovic has been slapped with a staggering €90 million price tag by Juventus, amidst swirling rumours of a potential Chelsea transfer. The Blues are vying for the striker's signature, eager to beef up their forward line for the impending season. However, they are not the only ones, as Atletico Madrid have also shown interest.

The English and Spanish giants are acutely aware of the financial leap they'll need to make to secure the Serbian's services this summer. The doors at Juventus in Turin are flung wide open for Vlahovic, as long as interested clubs are ready to meet the steep asking price.

€90 million is the minimum Juventus are prepared to accept to recoup their investment in the striker, whose performances in the recent past have left a lot to be desired. Despite being regarded as one of the emerging talents in European football, Vlahovic has struggled to justify the €90 million Juventus shelled out to Fiorentina to procure his services.

A return of 23 goals in 63 appearances for the Bianconeri can hardly make up for the lofty expectations that accompanied his arrival. However, That doesn't detract from the talent he possesses. On one hand, there's Diego Simeone's project at Atletico Madrid, while on the other, Mauricio Pochettino's blueprint at Chelsea awaits.

Chelsea procure Villareal striking prodigy Nicolas Jackson in eight-year deal

Chelsea have welcomed Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson to their ranks with an eight-year contract, according to SkySports. The 22-year-old dynamo will now call Stamford Bridge his home, following their agreement with Villarreal which saw them shell out just above the player's £30.1m release clause.

The Blues managed to broker a deal with more favorable payment terms, something they have notably done since Todd Boehly took ownership of the club. Jackson's acquisition marks Mauricio Pochettino's second summer signing after the £52 million purchase of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig.

With Jackson's 12 goals and five assists in La Liga last season, the Blues are undoubtedly banking on him to score goals and create opportunities.

