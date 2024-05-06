Serie A club ready to accelerate sale of €30 million-rated Manchester United target who likes Old Trafford transfer: Reports

English giants Manchester United could receive a massive boost ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window. Latest reports from Italy suggest that Serie A outfit Inter Milan are set to expedite the departure of defender Denzel Dumfries.

As Erik Ten Hag's men brace for the final stretch of the season, troubles persist at Old Trafford. A lacklustre campaign has seen the Red Devils fall short of Champions League qualification. With not much left to play for, Manchester United are already looking forward to bolstering their squad for the next season.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti first mentioned Dumfries as a possible signing for the Red Devils and now, Gazzetta dello Sport assert that Inter Milan are keen to accelerate his departure in the summer. The Netherlands international has failed to reach an agreement on fresh terms at the San Siro, prompting Inter to consider offloading him.

Manchester United emerge as the only club linked with Dumfries in the report, with Inter Milan valuing him at €25-30 million (£21-26 million). Furthermore, Dumfries would like to join the Premier League outfit, signalling a potential mutual interest between the player and the Manchester-based outfit.

Recently, reports emerged suggesting that the Red Devils' contract renewal talks with right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka are progressing slowly, raising speculations about his potential departure in the summer. Manchester United are reportedly exploring alternatives, with Bayern Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong and Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries among the names on their radar.

Erik ten Hag opens up on Jadon Sancho's future with Manchester United

United forked out a hefty sum of £73 million to swoop talented English forward Jadon Sancho away from Borussia Dortmund in 2021. However, Sancho's stint at Old Trafford was, by and large, underwhelming. The winger failed to set the world alight after his high-profile transfer.

Adding salt to the wound was Sancho's fall-out with manager Erik ten Hag at the start of the 2023/24 season. Following a tense period that saw the Dutch manager drop Sancho out of the squad for numerous matchdays, the Englishman was shipped back to his former club, albeit on a loan deal.

Jadon Sancho's move back to Dortmund has proved to be a success for the 24-year-old forward. The English winger was one of the standout performers for Dortmund in their recent Champions League semi-final first-leg victory against Paris Saint-Germain.

When questioned in a press conference about Sancho's future and potential reinstatement in the United squad, Ten Hag hinted at ongoing discussions. The former Ajax manager told the press ahead of United's Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace:

"We are close in that process. We are visiting games, not only [Wednesday] – [I] will not say all the games, but we have seen more games from Dortmund where Jadon was performing. We had a visit with him, we talked with him, and we will keep going with this process."