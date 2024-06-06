Serie A club set to trigger Arsenal transfer target's release clause and sign him this summer - Reports

According to a report by Fabrizio Romano, Serie A giants AC Milan could sign Arsenal target Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutch striker has been drawing attention following a fine campaign for Bologna this season.

According to the Journalist, the Rossoneri are willing to break the forward's release clause which sits at around €40 million. The Dutchman is reportedly happy to remain in Italy and a move to Lombardy might appeal to him.

Zirkzee was part of an impressive Bologna team that secured UEFA Champions League football for next season. The Dutchman bagged 11 goals and five assists in 34 games for the Italian side in the league, winning acclaim for his playing style.

Arsenal are keen to recruit a striker ahead of next season as they hope to win the Premier League for the first time in 20 years. They might, however, lose out on one of their targets to the Serie A giants, who ironically are trying to replace a former Gunner up front. Olivier Giroud has left the Italian side to join LAFC.

Zirkzee, the Serie A option for Arsenal in case a move for Benjamin Sesko fails

The 23-year-old striker has been impressive for Bologna in the Serie A since he joined from Bayern Munich two seasons ago. His style of play under Thiago Motta grew leaps and bounds. He is now a highly coveted option with Premier League sides, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea all taking note, as per TBR Football.

The striker is an option for all three sides to consider if any of their respective pursuits of Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko fails, as per NBC Sports. Zirkzee is strong, good on the ball, and has a brilliant eye for the pass. While he is not a volume scorer, his abilities show a player who can add that string to his bow in the future. He has registered 14 goals and nine assists in 58 games for Bologna.

Arsenal will keep a keen eye on the striker who would likely fit into their style of play seamlessly. The Serie A star would be a boon for any side. However, any teams targeting the Dutch forward will have to move quickly, with AC Milan keen to bring him in as Olivier Giroud's successor.