Serie A club slap €40 million price-tag on Barcelona linked defender - Reports

Barcelona deem Napoli's asking price of over €40 million for Kalidou Koulibaly to be too high, according to Catalonian daily SPORT. The central defender has his contract with the Serie A club expiring at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Xavi is determined to strengthen his squad significantly ahead of his first full season as the Blaurgana manager. The Spaniard has reportedly identified defence as an area that needs strengthening in the summer.

Barcelona are thus planning to sign a world-class centre-back ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. Napoli star Koulibaly has emerged as an option for the La Liga giants as they look to bolster their backline.

According to the aforementioned source, Xavi's side have checked the possibility of landing the Senegal international. It is also likely that the Catalan outfit held discussions over Koulibaly's signing during their Europa League tie with Napoli.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport Napoli want more than €40M for Koulibaly. Barça consider that the price is too much because he only has one year left on his contract. The Catalans will wait to make a decision. Koulibaly wants to sign for Barcelona. Napoli want more than €40M for Koulibaly. Barça consider that the price is too much because he only has one year left on his contract. The Catalans will wait to make a decision. Koulibaly wants to sign for Barcelona.— @sport https://t.co/eoUWWTIuwE

However, the Serie A club reportedly want a fee in excess of €40 million for the defender's sale. Barcelona, though, do not appear prepared to fork out such a sum since the player has less than 18 months remaining on his contract.

Meanwhile, Koulibaly is said to be interested in a move to Camp Nou. There are suggestions that the Blaugrana could loosen up their talks with Napoli if they can reach an agreement with the 30-year-old first.

Reshad Rahman ✆ @ReshadRahman_ ) Koulibaly is a CB who is liked by Xavi. But the priority is Haaland. Club is also exploring the free-agents market. #Transfers ) Koulibaly is a CB who is liked by Xavi. But the priority is Haaland. Club is also exploring the free-agents market. @CatalunyaRadio (🌕) Koulibaly is a CB who is liked by Xavi. But the priority is Haaland. Club is also exploring the free-agents market. @CatalunyaRadio #Transfers 🔎

Napoli are said to have rejected big offers from Premier League giants Manchester City in the past. The Italian club's asking price was €80 million then, but they have now halved the sum.

Another Serie A defender was Barcelona's priority

The Catalans are reportedly shortlising candidates that suit their style of play while being financially attainable. According to the aforementioned source, Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt was Barcelona's preferred option.

However, Juventus are said to be keen to recoup the €75 million they paid Ajax for his signature in 2019. The Netherlands international's wages could also prove to be a problem for the La Liga giants.

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is also hugely admired by Xavi. However, the Frenchman's employers are demanding that any club interested in signing him pay his release clause of €80 million.

Chelsea were heavily linked with a move for Kounde last summer. There have been suggestions that the Blues could return for him ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Kalidou Koulibaly thus seems to be an attainable option for Barcelona ahead of the summer.

Edited by Parimal