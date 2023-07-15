Serie A giants furious with Chelsea as they pull out of negotiations to sign forward: Reports

Chelsea have angered Serie A powerhouse Inter Milan, who have suddenly withdrawn from negotiations to sign Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker enjoyed a successful loan spell with Inter, during which he netted 14 goals in 37 matches and helped the side reach the Champions League final.

Now, he has returned to Chelsea, leaving a cloud of uncertainty over his career trajectory. A potential agreement, valuing the towering forward at €35 million for a return to Italian soil, was widely speculated.

However, complications have arisen as Juventus have now emerged as potential contenders to sign Lukaku, and they are actively in contact with him. This has angered Inter enough to put an end to further negotiations, which are now deemed irretrievably halted.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Nerazzurri have officially exited the contest for the Chelsea forward's signature. This unexpected development has left virtually no room for the striker to rejoin the team where he has found his goalscoring form in recent years.

The Italian outfit is incensed that the player and his representatives have considered overtures from Juventus. However, they can only secure Lukaku if they offload their current forward, Dusan Vlahovic, according to Romano's report.

This turn of events leaves Romelu Lukaku at a crossroads. It is unlikely that he will opt for another season at Chelsea, but he is also faced with the choice of joining Massimiliano Allegri's squad in Turin.

Due to the uncertainty of the Juventus move, another option could be making a move to the football scene in Saudi Arabia, according to Fichajes.

Juventus are prepared to sign Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku, dependent on Vlahovic's sale

Estonia Belgium Euro 2024 Soccer

According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus have launched a decisive €37.5 million bid, sweetened by an additional €2.5 million in add-ons, for Romelu Lukaku.

However, there's a catch: the proposal from the Turin giants hinges exclusively on their ability to sell their forward, Dusan Vlahovic, by the August 4.

Caught in this transfer conundrum between Inter and Juventus, the Blues hope to finalize Lukaku's departure before the turn of August.

This marks a decisive period for the Premier League club, as they will look to conclude transfer business in due course and focus on the coming season.

Interestingly, despite the swirling rumors of a potential swap deal with Lukaku headed for Juventus, it has been made clear that Chelsea show no interest in acquiring Vlahovic. Their focus remains solely on finding a new home for their towering Belgian forward.