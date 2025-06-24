Serie A giants to hold talks with Liverpool over a possible move for Darwin Nunez: Reports

Napoli are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez this summer. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs will have direct contact on Tuesday, June 24, for a potential transfer.

The Reds signed Nunez from Benfica in 2022 for a reported fee of €85 million, with €15 million in add-ons. He has scored 40 goals and provided 26 assists in 143 games for them. However, he has been guilty of being highly inconsistent and missing numerous big chances.

The Uruguayan striker has now been linked away from Liverpool, with Napoli interested. As per Romano, Nunez has given the Italian side the green light for a potential transfer. Now, it depends on the club-to-club negotiations and the terms of a potential deal.

Nunez scored just seven goals and provided seven assists in 47 games across competitions for Arne Slot's side last season. He started just 17 of those games. His contract at Anfield expires in 2028, and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €45 million.

Pundit urges Liverpool to use Darwin Nunez in deal for Atletico Madrid star

Pundit Dietmar Hamann has urged the Merseysiders to use Darwin Nunez in a swap deal for Julian Alvarez. He believes it will be a good deal for both sides and that Alvarez can be excellent for the Reds.

Hamann said:

"I’d love to see Julian Alvarez at Liverpool and I think Darwin Nunez being part of the deal would make a lot of sense. I think Nunez is tailor made for Atletico Madrid as a physical centre forward, someone who will work so hard which is what Diego Simeone wants. Alvarez would also be a fantastic addition at Liverpool, he played in the shadow of Erling Haaland at Manchester City but really added to his reputation in Madrid."

"He led the line, scored goals and made life a nuisance for the back lines he played against, I think he would be a brilliant signing. There are rumours about other forwards, but Alvarez would be a great addition to Liverpool and Nunez might just be an ever better signing for Atletico."

Alvarez has good experience of English football, having played for Manchester City. He recorded 36 goals and 19 assists in 103 games for them before Atletico Madrid signed him for €75 million plus add-ons in 2024. He's registered 29 goals and eight assists in 57 games for the Spanish side.

