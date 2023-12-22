Serie A giants interested in signing Barcelona veteran in January, player unwiling to leave club - Reports

Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto in the January transfer window.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Inter are monitoring Roberto's situation at Barca. The Spaniard has just six months left on his contract with the Catalan giants.

However, Roberto, 31, doesn't want to leave Barcelona this winter and will make a decision over his future in April or May. The La Liga giants are cautious about his departure due to injuries that have affected Xavi's midfield.

The versatile midfielder has found game time hard to come by this season. The Spaniard has started four of eight games across competitions, scoring three goals. He scored a vital brace in the Blaugrana's 3-2 win against Almeria on Wednesday (December 20).

Roberto has ordered his agent, Josep Maria Orobitg, to disregard any proposals until April or May. He wants to continue playing at Barcelona beyond his current contract expiry date. But, the Catalan giants are yet to make a move to extend his deal. He trusts that they will eventually come to him with a proposal.

The veteran defender has been with Barca his entire career, making 357 appearances for the club. He's won 22 major trophies with his boyhood club.

Xavi admits he wants to add a midfielder to his Barcelona squad this January

Giovani Lo Celso could be an option for Barcelona.

Xavi has suggested that Barcelona will be in the market for a new midfielder in January following Gavi's injury. The Spain youngster will miss the rest of the season due to an ACL injury. The Blaugrana boss said (via The Evening Standard):

"We always want to reinforce the pieces we are missing. With Gavi’s injury, we need a player with that profile, it’s clear."

Gavi, 19, is a key player for Xavi's side, scoring two goals and contributing one assist in 15 games before his injury in November. His creativity will be a miss for the Catalan giants.

One player who appears to be on Barca's radar is Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso. SPORT reports that Xavi has identified the Argentine as a perfect option to help assist Robert Lewandowski in an attacking midfield role.

Lo Celso, 27, is struggling for first-team opportunities at Tottenham under Ange Postecoglou. He's made eight appearances across competitions this season, scoring two goals.

Xavi is a long-term admirer of Lo Celso and tracked him during his time on loan at Real Betis last season. He is valued by Transfermarkt at €16 million.

