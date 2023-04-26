Serie A giants seriously considering move to sign underused Arsenal star this summer - Reports

Arsenal attacker Reiss Nelson has emerged as a transfer target for AC Milan ahead of the summer, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

Nelson, 23, is one of the most talented players to come through the ranks at Arsenal in recent years. He made his senior debut for the club in their 3-1 win against FC Koln in the UEFA Europa League in September 2017.

The attacker has since spent time away on loan in Germany and the Netherlands, earning first-team experience. He bagged 11 goals and eight assists from 61 appearances across competitions during his stints with Hoffenheim and Feyenoord.

Nelson has also impressed for Arsenal whenever he has played, scoring three times and registering two assists in six Premier League games this term. However, he remains on the fringes of Mikel Arteta's team and has amassed just 500 minutes of playing time across competitions this season.

Hence, there are doubts about whether the Englishman will extend his contract with the Gunners beyond the summer. Talks over a new deal have not proven fruitful so far, according to the aforementioned source.

With Nelson's future at the Emirates Stadium in doubt, the player's entourage is reportedly exploring potential destinations for him. The attacker's representatives have him to AC Milan, as per the report.

The Serie A giants appear to be tempted by the prospect of signing Nelson from Arsenal. However, they will reportedly only pursue a deal for the attacker if he is available on a free transfer this summer.

Milan are said to be prepared to offload Croatia international Ante Rebic ahead of the 20323-24 season. They want a right-sided attacker to replace the 29-year-old and Nelson fits the bill. The Rossoneri would have no problem accommodating him as they have two non-EU slots available.

Reiss Nelson could win Premier League with Arsenal

This could be Reiss Nelson's last could with Arsenal. However, he could win the Premier League with the Gunners before leaving on a free transfer. The north London giants sit atop the table with 75 points from 32 games.

However, Mikel Arteta's side have failed to win their last three games, being held to draws against Liverpool, West Ham United, and Southampton. They now risk losing their lead to second-placed Manchester City.

The Cityzens have 70 points can go above the Gunners if they win their two games in hand. They can also reduce the gap with Arteta and Co. to two points if they beat them at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday (April 26).

