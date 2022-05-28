Serie A giants set to hold talks with Chelsea star over potential move next week - Reports  

Inter Milan are reportedly set to hold talks with Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku to discuss a potential return to the San Siro for the striker.

The Belgian star left the Nerazzurri for a sensational Stamford Bridge return for a club-record fee of £97.5 million last summer.

However, he has struggled to settle in west London, scoring just eight goals in the Premier League this season, while also admitting that Thomas Tuchel's tactics don't suit him.

In an explosive interview in January, Lukaku revealed that he's open to returning to Inter, and his former club are now planning to bring him back to Milan.

According to Italian news outlet FcInterNews.it (via Inside Futbol), talks are scheduled to take place between Inter and Lukaku's representatives next week to discuss a potential move.

However, the Serie A giants know that reaching any deal will be complicated, as it's not certain whether Chelsea will allow Lukaku to leave on loan this summer.

Romelu Lukaku is still waiting to understand what Chelsea's plans are for next season as he wants to be a key player.

The 29-year-old will also have to take a massive pay cut for the transfer to materialize.

After witnessing a slump in form during his second year with Manchester United, Lukaku joined Inter Milan in 2019 and hit the ground running.

His blistering goalscoring form guided them to the Serie A title last year after finishing as runners-up in both the league and the Europa League in his first season.

Overall, the former Everton hitman made 95 appearances for the club, scoring 64 goals and making 16 assists. He also won the Serie A Footballer of the Year award for his heroic efforts in Inter's sensational Scudetto triumph.

Lukaku's problems sum up Chelsea's tumultuous season

Chelsea's season started with great promise but ended in a whimper, with no trophy to celebrate this year.

The Blues endured a tumultuous campaign, one riddled with injuries, sanctions, a change of ownership, and dressing room tensions.

Chelsea's season:



•Key Injuries

•Covid Cases and 0 postponements

•100M Lukaku disrespect in an interview

•Contract issues

•Abramovich sanctioned



Tuchel suffered all these problems but still managed to get 3rd place and 2 trophies. Need Boehly to back him in the summer.

They reached the finals of the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, but lost to Liverpool on both occasions on penalties.

Lukaku's disgruntlement merely sums up their topsy-turvy season and Chelsea now face a long summer ahead with plenty of key departures on the cards.

