Serie A giants' stance on signing Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho amid recent rumours comes to light: Reports

Napoli are reportedly not ready to cover Manchester United's Jadon Sancho's salary, whether on a loan deal or a permanent transfer. According to Fabrizio Romano (via the United Stand on X), the Serie A giants are interested in signing Sancho, but his salary is too steep for them.

Napoli are looking forward to having a big summer with new signings. Partenopei have already signed Kevin de Bruyne and are linked with Darwin Nunez, Rasmus Hojlund, and Lorenzo Lucca. Napoli have also been interested in signing another Manchester United attacker, Jadon Sancho. However, his salary has become an issue for the Serie A giants.

Sancho joined United from Borussia Dortmund in July 2021 as one of the top prospects. In his two initial seasons in Manchester, Sancho scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 79 matches.

After failing to perform up to expectations at Old Trafford, the Englishman later fell into a rift with former United manager Erik ten Hag. His disagreement with the Dutch tactician saw him play only three Premier League games in the first half of the 2023-24 season.

The English winger was loaned to his former club Borussia Dortmund for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. Last season, he played for Chelsea on a season-long loan. The Blues agreed an obligation to buy the 25-year-old for a fee of £25 million if they finish higher than 14th in the Premier League.

Chelsea finished fourth in English top-tier football. However, instead of signing the Englishman on a permanent deal, they decided to pay a £5 million penalty to send him back to Old Trafford.

As per the aforementioned report, Napoli are interested in signing Sancho, and the fee wouldn't be an issue, but his salary is very high. As per GiveMeSport, he earns £ 300,000 per week at Old Trafford.

Ligue 1 side interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper: Reports

Ligue 1 side Monaco are reportedly interested in signing Andre Onana this summer. However, according to The Guardian, the Cameroon goalkeeper is keen on staying at Manchester United and proving his worth at Old Trafford.

Monaco see Onana as a potential upgrade in their backline. They are also interested in Chelsea's Djordje Petrovic, who spent last season on loan at RC Strasbourg.

Andre Onana joined Manchester United from Inter Milan in July 2023, and since then, the 29-year-old has been an inconsistent performer. He has also made some costly errors in the sticks for United. As a result, the Red Devils are reportedly on a hunt to sign a new first-choice custodian for the club.

