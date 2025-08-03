  • home icon
  Serie A giants unwilling to make move for Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku for one key reason: Reports

Serie A giants unwilling to make move for Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku for one key reason: Reports

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Aug 03, 2025 12:05 GMT
Inter Milan are unwilling to proceed with a move for Chelsea ace Christopher Nkunku due to their ongoing talks for Atalanta star Ademola Lookman, as per reports. The Serie A giants are looking to freshen up their attack by adding a quality forward, and Nkunku is on their list.

According to Gazzetta.it, the stalemate in talks with Atalanta for Lookman means Inter Milan are not prepared to move forward with Nkunku. They have seen Atalanta turn down a €45 million offer for the reigning African Footballer of the Year, but their offer has been deemed to be insufficient. Their reluctance to open talks with Chelsea stems from the fact that they already have an agreement on personal terms with Lookman.

Christopher Nkunku's camp have been in talks with people from Inter Milan, and the France international would be open to moving to Italy this summer. The Nerazzurri are prepared to wait until later in the window to see if Atalanta's stance changes over Lookman before moving onto other targets.

Nkunku is prepared to leave Stamford Bridge this season after failing to make his mark on English football due to a number of factors. The decision of Chelsea to target both Xavi Simons and Alejandro Garnacho this summer indicates that they are prepared to part ways with the versatile Frenchman.

Christopher Nkunku was linked with a number of Premier League sides, as well as Bayern Munich, in January. Since then, he has played in and won the UEFA Europa Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup with the Blues. He will leave the club to bring his disappointing spell in England to an end, with Inter Milan a possible destination.

Chelsea star attracting Saudi interest after failed European switch: Reports

Chelsea defender Renato Veiga is attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League after failing to secure a move to Atletico Madrid, as per reports. The Portugal international is set to exit the Blues this summer after falling out of favour just one year into a seven-year deal.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that the 21-year-old defender could soon follow Joao Felix to Saudi Arabia. Clubs in the Saudi top-flight are circling for the former FC Basel man, who joined Chelsea for around €14 million last summer.

Renato Veiga spent the second half of the 2024-25 on loan at Juventus but has since been frozen out at Stamford Bridge. The versatile Portuguese defender is not expected to rejoin the first-team, with Jorrel Hato closing in on a move to Stamford Bridge.

Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
