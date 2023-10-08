Serie A giants want to sign Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho on-loan in January, with a view of a potential £60m deal next summer - Reports

Juventus are reportedly plotting a January move to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho on loan with a plan for a permanent transfer.

According to The Sun, Juve are interested in bringing Sancho to the Allianz Stadium on loan before a potential £60 million deal takes place at the end of the season. The 23-year-old has been frozen out of Erik ten Hag's first team after clashing with the Red Devils manager.

Jadon Sancho refuted Ten Hag's claims that he'd underperformed in training which subsequently led him to being dropped by the Dutch coach. The England international's response on social media has led to him being banished from the first team.

The former Borussia Dortmund attacker's future at Manchester United is now in doubt. Ten Hag has deflected all questions regarding the player and the situation is untenable.

Juve hope the Red Devils will agree to pay half of Sancho's wages as they are aware of the club's desire to offload him. He's currently United's third highest earner sitting on wages of £275,000 per week, per Salary Sport.

The Englishman has had a nightmare spell at Manchester United since joining from Dortmund in 2021 for £74 million. He's managed just 12 goals and six assists in 82 games across competitions, failing to nail down a place in Ten Hag's starting lineup.

Sebastian Kehl pours cold water on bringing Manchester United star Jadon Sancho back to Borussia Dortmund

A return to Dortmund doesn't look likely for Jadon Sancho.

Reports claim that Jadon Sancho has his sights set on a return to Dortmund in January. BvB have been claimed as one of many German clubs considering a move for the Manchester United winger.

Sancho only wants to rejoin Dortmund if he is to head back to German waters. He enjoyed four seasons at Signal Iduna Park, bagging 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 appearances across competitions.

However, Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has downplayed the chances of the Red Devils attacker making a return to the club. He said (via Sky Sport):

“It is not an issue at all at the moment. There is no contact. Nothing has been discussed or talked about. I was a bit surprised myself. We have enough options, at the moment we have a full squad.”

Jadon Sancho was a huge hit at BvB and his stock grew as one of Europe's most exciting attacking talents in the Bundesliga. He came second in the Kopa Trophy rankings in 2019 after a stunning season that saw him hit 13 goals and 20 assists in 43 games across competitions.