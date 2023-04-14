Serie A giants want to sign PSG star who has failed to impress at the Paris club for €25m this summer - Reports

According to Sports Mediaset, Juventus are looking to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Carlos Soler. The Spaniard joined the Parisians from Valencia in the summer, however, he has failed to impress in the French capital so far.

Soler has scored seven goals and has provided four assists across competitions this term. The 26-year-old's performances, however, have often come under criticism.

Recent reports suggest that the French club might look to part ways with Soler in the summer. Juventus are ready to chomp on the bit and bring the Spaniard to Turin.

PSG, meanwhile, are aiming for midfielders like Khephren Thuram and more in the summer transfer window.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier reacted to accusations of racism and Islamophobia

PSG manager Christophe Galtier has recently been shockingly accused of racism and Islamophobia. The French coach has now reacted to the claims.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Parisian club's Ligue 1 clash against RC Lens, Galtier said (via RMC Sport):

“Like many of you, I am deeply shocked by the words that I am given and which have been relayed by some in an irresponsible way, launched the Ile-de-France technician in front of the journalists. They hit me deep in my humanity."

He added:

"I am a child of HLM housing estates, brought up in diversity, in the values of sharing and respect for others, whatever their origin, their color, their religion, chained Christophe Galtier."

"All my life as a man, as a footballer and then as a coach, was dictated by the desire to share and live well with others. I cannot accept that my name and my family be soiled in this way."

Galtier's team, meanwhile, will play second-placed Lens in their next match on Saturday (April 15). The Parisians are atop the Ligue 1 table with 69 points from 30 matches. Lens are six points behind the league leaders.

Poll : 0 votes