Serie A giants will only sell 23-year-old for 'triple digit offer' as Manchester United identify attacker as potential Cristiano Ronaldo replacement - Reports

Jorge Mendes, agent of Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, is reportedly trying to get into contact with S.S.C Napoli about a move for his client. Mendes and the Serie A side are rumored to have had a conversation at the start of this month.

As per Gianlucadimarzio.com, the super-agent is trying to 'broker' a deal that would see Victor Osimhen move the other way. There have been no negotiations as of yet but a simple enquiry to understand Napoli's stance has revealed that they want a 'triple digit offer' to let go of Osimhen.

The report added that Manchester United's interest in AFC Ajax winger Antony could affect their chances of signing the 23-year-old Nigerian. As per Sky Sports, the Red Devils are willing to bid up to €94 million including add-ons for the Brazilian forward.

Gianlucadimarzio.com's report also stated that Mendes has contacted AC Milan to enquire about their willingness to sell Rafael Leao. However, it does not add anything about Leao joining Manchester United as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Napoli, however, could still lose Osimhen. The forward, whose current contract runs until 2025, has also received interest from Bayern Munich.

Osimhen scored 18 goals and laid out six assists in 32 matches across all competitions for the Partenopei last season. He has begun the new campaign brilliantly as well, scoring twice and assisting once in Napoli's first two Serie A encounters.

The Nigerian would be an excellent addition to a Manchester United frontline that currently boasts Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a return to Sporting Lisbon

Cristiano Ronaldo's future has been a major talking point in the ongoing transfer window. The Portuguese superstar requested Manchester United to sell him in the first week of July (via The Athletic's David Ornstein).

After nearly two months of speculation, Ronaldo's second stint at Old Trafford could finally be coming to an end. According to CaughtOffside, the forward is close to returning to his boyhood club Sporting Lisbon.

The Portuguese outfit are notably in the UEFA Champions League this season, while United will be competing in the UEFA Europa League.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future at the club, Cristiano Ronaldo has already featured thrice in the Premier League for Ten Hag's side this season. He came off the bench during their 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion before starting their 4-0 hammering at the hands of Brentford.

Ronaldo was then dropped to the bench once again for United's 2-1 win against Liverpool before coming on for the final four minutes.

