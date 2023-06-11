Serie A giants willing to part ways with star player linked with Chelsea and Liverpool for £43 million: Reports

Juventus are reportedly prepared to offload Chelsea and Liverpool target Federico Chiesa for around £43 million.

Chiesa, 25, has been a vital starter for the Old Lady since arriving from Fiorentina on a two-year loan switch in 2020. After impressing in the black and white colors, he secured a permanent transfer worth up to £54 million last summer.

A right-footed wide operator blessed with pace and dribbling, the 2020 UEFA Euro winner has suffered a drop in his development in the last two campaigns due to a host of injuries. He has registered just eight goals and ten assists in 2686 minutes of first-team action in the last two seasons, missing 62 games across competitions for the Serie A side.

According to Todofichajes, Juventus are aiming to cash in on Chiesa as they need to balance their financial books in the near future. They are willing to listen to offers in the region of £43 million amid increasing interest from Chelsea.

Chiesa, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2025, could prove to be a risky signing for the Blues. Although he would provide competition to Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling, his injury record could pose some problems.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Corriere dello Sport reported that Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Newcastle United are keeping tabs on the Italy international. The trio are interested in meeting the Bianconeri's asking price this summer.

Juventus have already earmarked two potential successors to Chiesa ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. They are keen to sign Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto and Sassuolo's Armand Lauriente, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Overall, the Chelsea and Liverpool target has contributed 22 goals and 20 assists in 94 appearances for Juventus.

Pundit opines on Liverpool's end of interest in Chelsea midfielder

Chelsea star Mason Mount has been in the headlines since the turn of the year as he is rumored to depart the Blues this summer. He was linked with Liverpool, but he is leaning towards a move to Manchester United this summer, according to The Athletic.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Redmen TV presenter Ste Hoare expressed his regret about the recent news. He said:

"I was very disappointed when that news came out. I know not everyone agrees and there was some talk about Mason Mount being a bit underwhelming, but I wholeheartedly disagree. I think he would have been perfect for what Liverpool want in one of those number eight roles, probably replacing Jordan Henderson on the right side."

Chelsea are keen to make the most of the potential deal as Mount was their Player of the Year for the last two terms. They are hoping to earn over £70 million for their academy graduate's services to help balance their financial books.

