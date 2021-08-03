Serie A side close to signing Juventus defender on loan - Reports

Atalanta are reportedly close to signing Juventus defender Merih Demiral on loan in the ongoing summer transfer window. Atalanta are losing Cristian Romero to Tottenham Hotspur and have identified Demiral as the perfect replacement.

According to football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Atalanta have accepted the fact that their 23-year-old centre-back from Argentina is on his way to north London. As a result of which, they have had to quickly identify a replacement, and Demiral is top of their list.

Atalanta have reportedly held talks with Juventus over Demiral's signing. The Turkish defender is expected to make an initial loan move with Atalanta holding the option to buy him after a year.

"Atalanta are closing on Merih Demiral as replacement on loan with buy option," Fabrizio Romano tweeted.

"Atalanta are closing on Merih Demiral as replacement on loan with buy option," Fabrizio Romano tweeted.





Demiral joined Juventus in the 2019 summer window for €18 million from Sassuolo. He has since gone on to make 32 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Juventus' Merih Demiral to fill in for Tottenham Hotspur-bound Cristian Romero

Cristian Romero's move to Tottenham Hotspur will pave way for Merih Demiral to join Atalanta

Tottenham Hotspur have made Cristian Romero one of their top priorities in the ongoing summer transfer window. They have even registered a €50 million bid for the centre-back.

Romano claims Atalanta are expected to accept Spurs' bid, opening the way for Demiral to join them from Juventus. He also clarified that Barcelona are not interested in the Argentina international.

"Cristian Romero is one step away from Tottenham. Final official bid around €50m now on the table from Spurs - Atalanta are expected to accept soon. NO Barcelona, never been in the race," Romano tweeted.

"Cristian Romero is one step away from Tottenham. Final official bid around €50m now on the table from Spurs - Atalanta are expected to accept soon. NO Barcelona, never been in the race," Romano tweeted.





Romero impressed for Atalanta last season and was a crucial part of the Argentina national team that won the 2021 Copa America in July.

