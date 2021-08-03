Serie A side identify replacement for midfield ace amid interest from Liverpool and Tottenham - Reports

Sampdoria have identified a potential replacement for attacking midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard with the Denmark international generating interest from several Premier League sides, including Liverpool, this summer.

Damsgaard impressed for Denmark at Euro 2020, scoring two goals and providing an assist in five appearances. His performances have caught the attention of several top Premier League clubs.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in signing Damsgaard, while Aston Villa and Leeds United also have him on their radar.

🇮🇹🥉• Liverpool have enquired about Sampdoria’s winger Mikkel Damsgaard (21). The Italian side will only sell if they receive an offer of £30M+.



Source: @SportMediaset 🎦 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 2, 2021

Sampdoria will not sell for anything less than €35 million as they look to take advantage of his performances at Euro 2020 and inflate his price tag.

The Serie A side are expecting Damsgaard to leave this summer and have earmarked Valencia’s Lee Kang-in as a potential replacement as per SportMediaSet.

Lee plays in a similar role and has entered the final year of his contract at Valencia, so he would be available for cheap.

Liverpool to compete with Tottenham to sign Damsgaard

Liverpool want to add more freshness to their attack but have been restricted by their financial situation. The Merseyside club have managed to offload Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic, and Taiwo Awoniyi, but they still have the full quota of non-domestic players on their roster.

The Reds could do with a versatile player like Damsgaard, as the Dane can play in multiple roles if needed.

Liverpool are expected to face stiff competition from Tottenham for Damsgaard, however, as the north London outfit could be flush with cash should they sell Harry Kane.

It is unlikely Tottenham will go on a spending spree as they did after selling Gareth Bale in 2013, but Damsgaard could certainly be a player they could target.

New manager Nuno Espirito Santo is likely to be given the funds to strengthen the team. A player of Damsgaard's potential would be a good long-term addition to the club.

Leeds United and Aston Villa are in the running as well, and the latter could step up their pursuit should Jack Grealish leave in the coming weeks. The England international has been linked with a move to Manchester City.

Related: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Edited by Arvind Sriram