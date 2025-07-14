Sevilla keen on signing 23-year-old Arsenal star in loan deal with option to buy him permanently: Reports

Sevilla are reportedly interested in signing Karl Hein from Arsenal this summer. They are looking for a potential loan deal with an option to buy him next year.

Hein joined the Gunners' academy from Nomme United in 2018. He has made over 40 appearances for their youth sides but just one for the senior team. He spent the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Real Valladolid. He made 32 appearances for them, keeping five clean sheets.

As per El Correa de Andalucia (via TBR Football), Sevilla are interested in signing Hein this summer. However, they are only looking for a loan deal as the 23-year-old will likely be their second-choice goalkeeper behind Orjan Nyland. They also want to add an option to buy in the contract.

However, Arsenal are looking for a permanent transfer as Hein's contract at the Emirates expires next summer. They already have David Raya and also signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea last month. Hence, they will look to negotiate with Sevilla.

Notably, Arsenal have a good relationship with Sevilla after Albert Sambi Lokonga spent the last season on loan with the Spanish side. He made 23 appearances for them and provided two assists, but has now returned to the Emirates.

Arsenal set to complete signing of Viktor Gyokeres: Reports

As per The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Arsenal are set to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP. There has been an agreement between the two clubs for a fee of €63.5 million plus €10 million in add-ons. The striker's agent has reportedly waived his fee to accelerate the transfer.

The amount exceeds the €60 million + €10 million add-ons that Gyokeres believed would have been enough. However, Sporting president Frederico Varandas had asserted that they would not accept that fee. Gyokeres had also notably stated that he wouldn't join Sporting's training if he wasn't allowed to leave.

The Swedish striker joined the Portuguese side from Coventry City in 2023 and has recorded 97 goals and 28 assists in 102 games for them. He will become one of the numerous signings Arsenal have made this summer.

The Gunners have already confirmed the signings of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, and Martin Zubimendi. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, they are also set to sign winger Noni Madueke from Chelsea for over €55 million.

David Ornstein has reported that the north London side are also closing in on signing defender Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia.

