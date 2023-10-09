Sevilla plotting move to sign Liverpool star who 'fits perfectly' into their vision: Reports

Sevilla are reportedly weighing up a move for Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic although they will have difficulty convincing the Reds to sell.

According to Fichajes (via CaughtOffside), the La Liga giants' new sporting director Victor Orta hopes to sign Bajcetic in the coming months. The 18-year-old enjoyed a breakout 2022-23 season, making 19 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal.

Sevilla are considering making an offer of €15 million (£13 million) for the Spanish teenager. who 'fits perfectly' into their long-term vision. However, Liverpool rate Bajcetic highly and are unlikely to agree on his departure soon.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp bolstered his midfield this past summer with the signings of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, and Wataru Endo. Despite this, there is a feeling that the Merseysiders are still awaiting a long-term defensive midfielder and the one-cap Spain U21 international fits the bill. He put in several impressive performances last season, showing maturity beyond his years.

Liverpool hope to groom Bajcetic into a fully-fledged first-team regular soon. He has four years left on his contract and seems happy at Anfield.

Thus, Sevilla may struggle to convince Bajcetic to return to his homeland. He joined the Merseysiders from Celta Vigo's youth system in 2021. Klopp gave a glowing verdict of the teenage defensive midfielder last season (via The Mirror):

"A top player. It's a joy to work with him. The mix of Serbia and Spain is good for his football. He's an intelligent boy. Interesting that his dad and Thiago's dad played together. Thiago took him under his wing. An absolute joy."

Bajcetic has lacked game time at the start of this season following Klopp's midfield overhaul. He's made two appearances across competitions and is yet to play in the Premier League.

Robbie Savage reckons Fulham's Joao Palhinha would be a good fit for Liverpool's midfield

Joao Palhinha has been superb for Fulham.

Robbie Savage has urged Klopp to reenter the transfer market for another midfielder in the form of Fulham's Joao Palhinha. The Portuguese has been impressing at Craven Cottage since arriving from Sporting CP in July 2022.

The 28-year-old missed out on a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the summer. However, he's still performed at his best level, with one goal in eight games across competitions for Marco Silva's side this season.

Savage highlighted the qualities Palhinha possesses and explained how he'd suit playing alongside Mac Allister and Szoboszlai. He told BBC Radio 5 Live Sport:

“He’s a very good player. He was going to Bayern and the move fell through. [He’s a] fantastic player."

The Premier League legend added:

"Liverpool have transitioned well in those areas. There is more dynamism in there. [Dominik] Szoboszlai and [Alexis] Mac Allister are good acquisitions. But I think Palhinha would be a fantastic fit for Liverpool.”

Palhinha completed a medical with Bayern ahead of a proposed £70 million deal. However, it was called off as the Cottagers struggled to find a replacement in time on transfer deadline day, per The Daily Mail. The Portugal international has since signed a new five-year deal with Fulham but this may be to protect his value.