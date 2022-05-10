Sevilla sound out Arsenal over potential deal for 26-year old star: Reports

Sevilla are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe next season. The winger has failed to make an impact at the Emirates in his three seasons. The £72 million price tag has not been kind to the player, who has been frequently criticized for not having lived up to the billing.

SuperDeporte understands that the La Liga side have already made Arsenal aware of their intentions to pursue a move for Pepe. He has fallen down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta and has only managed five starts in the Premier League appearances this season.

Of the limited opportunities that have come his way, the Ivory Coast international has lacked consistency and his reading of the game has been particularly poor. Sevilla are well aware that this could be a risky signing, with SuperDeporte reporting that the club are only going to enter negotiations if Arsenal do not ask for an exorbitant sum.

The Spanish outlet also added that there is a possibility that the Andalusian club could use Lucas Ocampos in the deal if need be. There have been flashes of brilliance from Pepe, who has a plethora of tricks up his sleeve, but has failed to compound his dribbling with an end product.

An example of the same was visible in the Gunners' latest clash against Leeds United when Pepe came on as a substitute in the 68th minute. His work ethic was quite poor and he even got a dressing down from Arteta's assistant Albert Stuivenberg after the final whistle.

Adam Keys @adamkeys_ #afc You’ve got an open goal, you’ve got a yard on the last defender and you’re faster than him. All you have to do is keep running. Nicolas Pepe, by contrast, cuts back to try and get onto his left. Worst #Arsenal signing I’ve ever seen. £72m down the pan. #ARSLEE You’ve got an open goal, you’ve got a yard on the last defender and you’re faster than him. All you have to do is keep running. Nicolas Pepe, by contrast, cuts back to try and get onto his left. Worst #Arsenal signing I’ve ever seen. £72m down the pan. #ARSLEE #afc https://t.co/OJBfZ65wRJ

The Frenchman baffled everyone when he neither tried to launch a counter nor attempt a shot, with the Leeds goalkeeper way out of his goal and an empty net to aim at. His flawed decision-making of this kind has not helped his cause at the Emirates.

Arsenal man not the first Premier League star Sevilla would add to their ranks

Sevilla are one club that has been fairly active in the previous two transfer windows and have looked towards England to strengthen their squad. If they add Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe, it won't be their first acquisition from the Premier League in recent times.

The Andalusion club signed Erik Lamela from Tottenham Hotspur last summer and in January returned to acquire Anthony Martial's services on loan from Manchester United.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC #mufc chiefs are now considering whether to pay out the remaining two years on Anthony Martial's contract worth £12.5million in order to make him a free agent. [Phil Thomas, Sun] #mufc chiefs are now considering whether to pay out the remaining two years on Anthony Martial's contract worth £12.5million in order to make him a free agent. [Phil Thomas, Sun]

Lamela has played just under 1000 minutes of football in his 22 appearances for the Spanish side across all competitions and has contributed five goals and two assists. Martial has managed one goal and one assist in his nine appearances, amounting to 650 minutes of on-field action.

