Sevilla table interesting swap-deal offer to Chelsea – Reports

Sevilla are reportedly open to selling Jules Kounde to Chelsea in a swap deal. The Spanish side want Hakim Ziyech as a part of the deal and are willing to cut the asking price by 50% if the Moroccan is included.

According to a report in El Gol Digital, Sevilla are ready to sell Jules Kounde in the summer. Real Madrid, Manchester United and several other clubs have been linked with the Frenchman, but none have agreed a deal with Sevilla.

The Spanish club are now looking to use the French defender to get Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea. The report from Spain suggests Sevilla are keen on the Chelsea star and are willing to offer the Blues a 50% discount if they include the Moroccan in the deal.

Hakim Ziyech has been a long-term target for Sevilla, and the Moroccan rejected a move to the Spanish club while he was at Ajax. He revealed the main decision to reject the move was Monchi, the club director, as he had 'ghosted' the Ajax star while he was at AS Roma.

"Sevilla is a great club, but Monchi already wanted to take me with him when I was at Roma. It seems that the negotiation was going in the right direction, but suddenly he disappeared," Ziyech had said.

Dutch legend wants Hakim Ziyech to leave Chelsea

Marco van Basten blasted Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel for the mistreatment of Hakim Ziyech last month. The Dutch legend believes the German manager is biased towards Timo Werner and is ruining the career of the Moroccan. He said:

"Ziyech again on the couch. When he gets in, that's like a striker. He can do that too, because he is just a good player. I am sad to see rotation... He's just not in the right place.

"That Werner plays really badly, but doesn't he come in much more often? The system this trainer plays is just not good for Ziyech. Then as Ziyech you have to say: 'You know what? I have to plead. It is now about Ziyech because I have nothing to do with that man. This is not getting along like that. I'm not saying it's bad for Ziyech or bad for that trainer, but it doesn't work like that."

Hakim Ziyech has been in and out of the Chelsea starting XI this season as the club have a lot of players fighting for a place in the front three.