Shakira and Pique could go to court to settle custody dispute of children as tension between estranged couple increases: Reports

Former couple Shakira and Gerard Pique could be heading towards a court case to settle the custody dispute of their two children, as per Marca.

The Colombian pop singer and the Barcelona star have been on a collision course ever since they announced the end of their relationship on June 4.

Much of the tension between the former lovers has been due to disagreements over the custody of their two children Sasha and Milan.

Shakira reportedly wants to take the children with her to Miami as she moves away from Pique. The Barca defender, however, is fighting to keep them close to their grandparents.

A report from La Razón carried by Marca, now reports that the custody battle between the pair has seen them hire their respective lawyers. Pique has hired experts 'Tamborero Abogados' to deal with the matter whilst Shakira has lawyer Pilar Mañé fighting her corner.

The former couple now have to decide whether to settle the battle amicably or contentiously, although recent reports suggest the two could still be at loggerheads.

A court case may therefore ensue and their is currently quiet from both respective parties at present until an inevitable 'face to face' meeting.

The singer and the Barcelona star had been in a relationship since 2010 when the two encountered one another on the set of Shakira's FIFA World Cup song 'Waka Waka'.

Gerard Pique and Shakira need to find a resolution over their children

The former couple will seek a resolution

Every breakup is difficult as problems occur from many different corners. This is no different, as Pique and Shakira's split is thrust into the limelight.

However, a resolution will need to be found over their children so that both can continue their lives without speculation and drama continuing to take hold.

The custody battle and breakup is having an effect on Pique's situation at Barcelona.

Blaugrana boss Xavi has reportedly lost confidence in the Spaniard (per Metro).

The veteran defender has been a mainstay in Barca's side since rejoining the La Liga giants from Manchester United back in 2008 for £4.5 million.

Both the singer and the footballer have had huge success in their respective careers and if they can find a resolution amicably, it will be for the best. Otherwise, more twists and turns are expected with a potential court case looming and with even more attention to their split.

