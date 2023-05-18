Shock Premier League club have contacted PSG star Neymar Jr's entourage, deal unlikely due to the Brazilian's salary: Reports

Newcastle United have reportedly contacted Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr's entourage for a potential summer move. However, a deal might be difficult to materialize due to the Brazilian's salary.

The Parisian club's number 10 has been heavily linked with a summer exit and 90min previously reported Newcastle's interest in the player. The Magpies look set to secure UEFA Champions League football next season.

Newcastle want a marquee signing before the next campaign. While Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was internally discussed, a move for the Portuguese won't be chased due to his age (38).

Neymar, though, is still in his early 30s and remains a fantastic player. With the player potentially leaving PSG in the summer, a few Premier League sides might look to pursue a move for him.

The Brazilian ace joined the Parisian club in 2017 for a world-record transfer fee of €222 million. He has since scored 118 goals and has provided 77 assists in 173 matches.

However, he could be on the move in the summer. While Newcastle seem interested, whether they can pay the player's massive salary remains to be seen. The former Barcelona ace currently earns just over €1 million per week (as per Capology).

Neymar's season with PSG came to a premature end

At the start of the season, Neymar was PSG's most prominent attacker. The Brazilian carried the team with his spectacular form, amassing 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 matches before suffering an ankle injury.

He had to undergo surgery as a result and was ruled out of the remainder of the campaign. In his absence, the Parisians have relied heavily on Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

While there is no denying the Brazilian's immense talent, persistent injury issues have been an issue for the player during his career. He has suffered from ankle issues multiple times this season. Whether the latest surgery can bring an end to those struggles remains to be seen.

