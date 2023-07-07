Shock Premier League club likely to make move to sign Arsenal and Liverpool target this summer - Reports

Newcastle United have reportedly entered the race to sign Arsenal and Liverpool target Romeo Lavia this summer.

According to 90min, Newcastle have now joined the long list of Premier League giants that are keeping tabs on Lavia. The Magpies are preparing for a UEFA Champions League campaign and Eddie Howe looks set to strengthen his squad.

However, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool have already held talks over a move for Lavia. The 19-year-old is one of English football's most in-demand teenagers following a superb season at St Mary's.

Lavia made 34 appearances across competitions, chipping in with two goal contributions. He was a mainstay in the Saints' side and impressed despite their relegation.

Southampton are holding out for £50 million for the Belgian midfielder who looks set to depart following their relegation. He has four years left on his contract but the likes of Newcastle, Arsenal, and Liverpool are all keen on him.

The Magpies will be aided in their potential pursuit of Lavia by the backing of their Saudi owners. They are the richest club in world football following the change in ownership in 2021.

Howe's men have already over-succeeded by clinching Champions League qualification this past season. They are now set to build upon their top-four finish and will rival top European sides for in-demand talent.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been busy in the summer transfer window, luring Kai Havertz to the Emirates from Chelsea. They are also a medical away from confirming West Ham United captain Declan Rice as their club-record signing.

Liverpool are undergoing a rebuild following a frustrating campaign that saw them miss out on Champions League qualification. Jurgen Klopp has offloaded the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain, James Milner, and Arthur Melo.

Lavia has also attracted interest from Manchester City and Manchester United. He joined Southampton from City last summer for £10.5 million with a further £3.5 million in add-ons and a 20% sell-on clause

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp predicted Mikel Arteta to flourish at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has reignited the Gunners into title challengers.

Liverpool manager Klopp envisioned that Arteta would do well at Arsenal back in 2020. The Spanish coach was appointed in 2019 and won the FA Cup in his first campaign in charge. Arteta has transformed the north Londoners into credible title challengers, with his side missing out on the title to Manchester City last season.

Klopp gave a glowing verdict of the Arsenal boss three years ago. He said that the Spaniard was part of a new and exciting generation of coaches (via Sky Sports):

"Mikel is part of this very exciting new coaching generation. Really exciting to watch, you can see the ideas behind it - influenced by Pep."

The German tactician went on to discuss City manager Pep Guardiola's influence on Arteta. The latter worked as an assistant to the former Barcelona coach at the Etihad before heading to north London:

"He worked together with him and probably had the same idea before when Mikel was still a player. You can see a massive influence of him and on top of that Arsenal are a really exciting squad."

Arteta has earned plaudits for his attacking style of play and impressive man management. He has overseen 105 wins in 179 games in charge at the Emirates.

Poll : 0 votes