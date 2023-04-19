Shock Premier League club want to sign Chelsea star in the summer - Reports

According to Cadena SER, Newcastle United are interested in signing Chelsea star Joao Felix, who is currently on loan from Atletico Madrid, in the upcoming summer transfer window. Felix joined the west Londoners in January on loan from Los Rojiblancos.

The Portuguese attacker has scored two goals in 15 appearances for the Blues since his arrival. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is interested in making the player's move permanent in the summer.

However, the Blues could face competition from the Magpies. Eddie Howe's team are in contention to secure a top-four finish and book a slot in next season's UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are 11th in the league and their chances of playing European football next season are unrealistic.

The situation could affect Felix's decision. He signed a contract extension with Atletico Madrid until 2027 before leaving for the Blues. The Portuguese attacker has an estimated market value of €50 million (according to Transfermarkt).

However, any potential suitor might need to shell out a fee in the region of €100 million to seal the Portuguese star's signature.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard reacted to the defeat against Real Madrid

Chelsea suffered their fourth straight defeat under Frank Lampard as they were beaten 2-0 by Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. The Blues lost the first leg by the same scoreline and suffered a 4-0 aggregate loss.

The interim Blues manager stressed that his team played well for the first 60 minutes. However, he rued not cashing in on the opportunities created.

Lampard reacted to the result, telling the media after the match (via the Blues' website):

"We played really well for 60 minutes, I picked a team that was the most form team individually, and the fittest team in terms of what this game was going to ask of us, and they showed they could compete with Real Madrid."

He added:

"Once they got the goal, to make it 3-0 on aggregate, then of course we had to make some changes to go and chase the tie, and maybe how you saw the game pan out from there was possibly expected, but for 60 minutes or so I thought we were really good. Having said that, at this level when you create some really good chances as we did, then you simply have to take them."

Chelsea will now turn their focus to the Premier League as they take on Brentford next on April 26 in a home clash. The team are still searching for their first win under caretaker manager Lampard.

