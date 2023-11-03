Sir Jim Ratcliffe to sack Erik ten Hag, appoint rival PL boss as Manchester United manager - Reports

Reported new Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning to give manager Erik ten Hag the sack following the team's poor start to the 2023-24 season.

Following their 3-0 midweek defeat at home to Newcastle United in the EFL Cup - which ended their title defence - the Red Devils have lost eight times in 15 games across competitions.

Five of those defeats have come in the Premeir League, where Ten Hag's side are 11 behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur in eighth place after 10 games. They've fared no better in the UEFA Champions League, losing two of their three games.

Meanwhile, Ratcliffe is all set to be the new United owner, as his INEOS company is close to purchasing 25% stake at Manchester United. Football Insider has reported that Ten Hag could be sacked regardless of how the team fare at Craven Cottage against Fulham in the league on Saturday (November 4).

The new ownership group wants Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi to take over at Old Trafford. The Italian secured a creditable seventh-placed league finish last term as Brighton qualified for European football for the first time.

What is Erik ten Hag's record at Manchester United?

Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag made a bright start to his managerial stint at Old Trafford last season.

Arriving from Ajax, the Dutchman took United to a third-placed Premier League finish, FA Cup final and the Carabao Cup, snapping a six-year title drought. However, things could hardly have gone worse this term.

Ten Hag's side have won just seven of their 15 games across three different competitions, losing eight, plunging the manager's immediate future into jeoparady. Overall, the former Ajax boss has managed 77 games at United, winning 49 and losing 20.

Under Ten Hag, United have scored 135 goals but have conceded 95 times, an average of more than a goal per game. Unless there's a swift turnaround in the club's fortunes, the Dutchman is unlikely to last the season.