Some Manchester United players concerned by Ten Hag as he refuses to single out favorites for criticism: Reports

Several Manchester United players are reportedly growing frustrated with Erik ten Hag's refusal to criticize favorites at Old Trafford amid their poor run of results.

Samuel Luckhurst of Manchester Evening News reports that Ten Hag's constant criticism of his squad isn't going down too well. The Red Devils have made a disastrous start to their season, losing three of five league games. They were also beaten 4-3 by Bayern Munich in Group A of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (September 20).

Ten Hag has regularly taken aim at his players for failing to 'follow the principles' he's set them. He said after his side lost to Bayern at the Allianz Arena:

"You have to suffer, sacrifice in situations, to give everything and to stop that (making silly mistakes) and only when we get that in are we going to win games."

There is a feeling within the camp that his players are unable to follow his tactical plan at the moment because of Antony's absence. The Brazilian attacker has taken a leave of absence due to an ongoing police investigation.

Antony is a left-footed winger who became the club's current most expensive player when he followed Ten Hag from Ajax to Manchester United in 2022 for £85.5 million. The Red Devils boss likes to set up his attack with a left-footed winger on the right but is without Antony and Mason Greenwood who joined Getafe on loan in the summer.

Mason Mount is edging towards a return from injury after missing United's last four games across competitions. Ten Hag could use Mount in the right-winger's role once he's back to full fitness and he played well in that position on occasion at former club Chelsea.

The English attacker has made a disappointing start to life at Manchester United since his £55 million plus £5 million in add-ons transfer this summer. He could be set to return when Ten Hag's men face Burnley at Turf Moor tomorrow (September 23).

Manchester United are reportedly admirers of Feyenoord boss Ange Slot as doubts grow over Ten Hag

Arne Slot has admirers at Manchester United.

The Red Devils hierarchy have reportedly identified Feyenoord manager Ange Slot as Ten Hag's potential successor should results not improve under the Dutch tactician. He signed a three-year deal with the club in May 2022 but their struggles this season have mounted pressure on the former Ajax boss.

It appears they have Slot in mind should the dismal situation not improve and Ten Hag's fellow countryman is viewed as an astute option. Dubbed the 'Golden Child of Dutch football', he has overseen an impressive reign at De Kuip.

Slot led Feyenoord to their first Eredivisie title in five years last season, with his side winning 25 of 34 league games. He coaches an exciting brand of football and works well in developing players which were attributes that led to Ten Hag's appointment last year.

However, Manchester United are still behind Ten Hag for now and there has to be an understanding of the situation he's currently in. He was without 10 first-team players in the defeat to Bayern midweek.